3 Ways to Fix Trust Issues, According to a Psychologist

Trust forms the basis of all our relationships. When trust is strong, relationships flourish, communication is transparent and individuals feel safe and valued. Conversely, lack of trust can lead to emotional distance, misunderstandings, and even broken relationships.

Despite the important role of trust, many people often struggle to place their trust in others due to past betrayals. These experiences of disappointment can lead to a reluctance to trust new people, which can hinder the development of meaningful relationships. A study published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology This outlines how belief affects memory. People with low trust in their partner tend to remember their partner’s mistakes negatively, emphasizing self-protection over relationship dependence. In contrast, people with high trust exhibit a positive bias when recalling their partner’s transgressions.

However, allowing fear to dominate our ability to trust can hinder personal growth and prevent the development of meaningful relationships.

Although we can’t control the betrayal of others, there are some actions we can actively take to develop a stronger understanding and sense of trust the next time we decide to trust someone. So let us be generous and careful. Here are three.

1. Stop breaking promises to yourself

Distrust of others often arises when you repeatedly break your commitments. Think about it—if you can’t trust yourself to keep the promises you make to yourself, how can you trust others to keep their promises to you? To start trusting others, start by respecting the words they say to you.

Set achievable goals and commitments for yourself. This will not only boost your confidence but also give you a track record of keeping promises, even if they are just to yourself.

Creating an accountability system is a powerful tool for building self-confidence. Share your goals and commitments with someone you trust who can provide support and encouragement. Alternatively, keep a journal or use productivity apps to track your progress.

2. Work on fully accepting yourself

Another reason behind the fear of trusting others is the fear of judgment and criticism. What you fear that others may criticize you for is often a reflection of your self-criticism. Low self-esteem and self-doubt can become a barrier to trusting others. To build trust with others, you must first learn to fully accept and love yourself.

Practice self-compassion. Be kind and forgiving to yourself, as you would a close friend. Accept that no one is perfect and it’s okay to make mistakes or have imperfections. This breaks the cycle of self-criticism and judgment. Research indicates that self-compassion not only helps individuals cope with challenging situations but also exerts its beneficial effects to increase enjoyment of positive events.

Challenge negative self-talk and replace it with positive and affirming thoughts. Our internal dialogue plays an important role in our self-esteem and our ability to trust others. This gradually builds a more positive self-image and a healthier self-concept.

Celebrate your strengths and individuality. Embrace the things that make you uniquely you. This makes it easier to value yourself and extend that confidence in your worth to others.

3. Learn to trust by really trusting

It’s easy to be cautious and suspicious, but trust cannot be developed without taking the risk of trusting others. Trust is a two-way street that requires effort and sensitivity. Here’s how you can start trusting by actually trusting:

Take the leap and be authentic. Authenticity is the foundation of trust because it shows that you are not hiding behind appearances. When you are truthful, other people are more likely to respond by being truthful to you.

Understand that trust is a gradual process. Trust is not built overnight. It takes time to grow and become stronger. Research supports the idea that building trust gradually is more effective than attempting to establish trust in a single meeting. So be patient and give yourself and others the time needed to demonstrate credibility. Be open to the fact that trust develops, deepens and becomes more flexible over time.

While you’re at it, be prepared for the possibility of disappointment. Not every person or situation will have a positive outcome. Instead of focusing on disappointments, view them as learning experiences that can refine your judgment in the future and be open to the possibility of trusting connections.

conclusion

Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship, but fear often keeps us from trusting others. Building self-confidence is an incremental process, it won’t happen overnight. But by taking proactive steps, you can break down the barriers that prevent you from forming deep and meaningful relationships. Building trust is a journey and the reward of stronger, more fulfilling relationships is worth the effort.