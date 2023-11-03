3 Ways to Avoid Incredibly High Credit Card Fees That Work for Everyone

(Photo by Bernard Anebik/Sigma/Sigma via Getty Images) Sigma via Getty Images

If you are a bank that issues credit cards, you must be jumping for joy. This has been a record year in terms of profits as interest rates continue to rise. If you’re worried about those fees, it’s not that much.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), last year alone, “credit card companies charged consumers more than $105 billion in interest and more than $25 billion in fees. The total outstanding for the first time since the CFPB began collecting this data Credit card debt exceeds $1 trillion.”

I know, $1 trillion is a big number. As Americans emerged from the COVID pandemic years, they began spending, often racking up massive credit card bills, the most expensive of which is debt.

As a result, banks received profits mostly from customers who paid deposits and finance charges. The CFPB found this in its recent report on credit cards:

Annual Percentage Rates (APR) are increasing far more than the cost of the loan being offered: Major credit card companies continue to set interest rates well above key indices such as the federal funds target rate, with an average APR margin of 15.4 percentage points above the prime rate in 2022.

How to avoid heavy charges

1) Make payment within the grace period. If you pay your credit card bill in full before the grace period ends – usually around 30 days or so – you can avoid interest and late fees. I do this every month.

2) Shop for less-expensive cards. The credit card business is extremely competitive. If you have a good credit record, meaning you generally pay your bills on time, you’ll often qualify for a lower rate. It helps if you keep a balance on your card from month to month. Still, option #1 is the best route to save unnecessary fees. Kind The card you receive is also important. Do you want a rewards card that pays you back or is affiliated with a group you support? Then do some special comparison shopping.

3) File a complaint if your bank charges outrageous charges. Consumers can file complaints about financial products or services by visiting the CFPB’s website or calling (855) 411-CFPB (2372).