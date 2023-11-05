3 ways not to become a victim of online ‘cockfishing’, according to a psychologist

What happens when the digital fodder dangling in front of you has been tampered with? getty

“Cockfishing”, an NSFW version of “catfishing”, refers to the act of deceiving others by using fake photographs of one’s genitalia. While catfishing involves creating a false online identity to deceive people, cockfishing is a form of manipulation that involves sending images of someone else’s genitals to make them look like your own, editing your photos to look different, or using a misleading camera. Involves using angles.

The motivations behind chickening out can vary widely, but they often revolve around personal gratification, ego boost, manipulation or even financial exploitation. These motives arise from the interplay of psychological factors, such as low self-esteem, the desire to attract attention, and the pursuit of material gain.

If you’re engaging in flirtatious conversation with a new acquaintance, be careful about exchanging explicit photos if you haven’t met them in person to avoid falling into this exploitative technique. Here are three reasons why people “cockfish” and tips to help you protect yourself.

1. Check the profile thoroughly

Cockfishers often take advantage of a victim’s trust and curiosity by carefully crafting a profile that appears genuine, attractive, and trustworthy. They often fabricate elaborate backgrounds to enhance their appeal, but inconsistencies in their stories may be a deception. If something seems wrong or the person is hesitant in sharing personal information, it could be a sign of a lie.

In these situations, the first step is to thoroughly check the online profile.

Such as discrepancies between the person’s claimed identity and the information provided. Look for signs of photo manipulation , such as overly polished or professional images or a lack of candid or unretouched photos. A study published in Personality and Social Psychological Bulletin, Suggests that online daters are deceptive in their profiles, especially with regard to physical characteristics.

2. Verify information and photos

Cockfishers make every effort to protect their fabricated identities from being exposed. They accomplish this by weaving in an altered profile, making it challenging for their victims to detect the deception. To detect potential cockphishers, thorough verification of the information and images provided by them is of utmost importance. Consider the following strategies for uncovering the signs of deception:

Use reverse image search. Websites like Google Images or TinEye can help you determine whether images have been used elsewhere on the Internet. If you find matches from other profiles or websites, this is a strong indicator that the person you are communicating with is not genuine.

Websites like Google Images or TinEye can help you determine whether images have been used elsewhere on the Internet. If you find matches from other profiles or websites, this is a strong indicator that the person you are communicating with is not genuine. ask for verification Via video chat, voice calls or, when possible, in-person meetings. These approaches can help you understand if you are interacting with a cockfisher, as they will want to avoid direct communication to prevent their carefully crafted deception from failing.

3. Trust your instincts and set boundaries

Research shows that scammers carefully use their language and communication techniques to fabricate false information and create credible false identities, often exploiting emotional vulnerabilities to put you off your guard. They do this to gain your trust and manipulate you into revealing confidential information or extorting money.

In such scenarios, your instincts can be a reliable guide. If you feel like someone is being evasive or dishonest, trust your intuition:

Be wary of anyone who is in a hurry In romantic involvement, requests personal details or asks for financial assistance.

In romantic involvement, requests personal details or asks for financial assistance. setting clear boundaries And maintaining a healthy dose of skepticism can help you avoid becoming a victim of a cockfisher. True people will respect your boundaries and not pressure you into uncomfortable or compromising situations.

conclusion

In online dating scenarios, love and cheating have come into existence together. “Cockfishing” is a new challenge in this scenario, which involves deception and hidden truths. We can protect ourselves by adapting, improving our comprehension, and conducting online interactions more effectively. It is not only about avoiding deception, but also about becoming stronger and wiser.