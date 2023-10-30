3 ways leaders can use AI to drive breakthrough innovation

Leaders are under pressure to use AI to boost innovation and performance

As we teeter on the brink of an AI-dominated era, the winds of change are blowing through organizational leadership and the way companies deliver value. Generative AI applications like ChatGPT have created both fear and uncertainty among business leaders, adding a dash of intrigue to the mix. Amidst this whirlwind, the potential of AI is becoming clear – when used intelligently, it holds the key to unlocking unprecedented levels of innovation. In fact, research shows that generative AI could create a staggering $2.6 to $4.4 trillion in value by increasing productivity. As a result, leaders find themselves under immense pressure to use this motivational technique to drive innovation and performance to new heights. But the burning question still remains: how can they rise to the challenge?

1) Start by identifying 3-5 challenges that can be addressed with AI and test value creation on a small scale

AI is developing at an exciting pace, and for many leaders, it can feel like drinking from a firehose as they explore its potential applications to various business and customer challenges. But here’s the key: Focus on quality, not quantity. Instead of dealing with a wide range of problems, focus on 3-5 key business and customer issues that are currently troubling your organization. Prioritize issues that may bring a disproportionate amount of value if resolved. Will the implementation of AI make processes more efficient, saving valuable time and resources? Will it enhance the value proposition to the customer, providing them with a better service or experience? Will this improve the employee experience, resulting in better attraction and retention of talent?

As you prioritize these select issues, learn from companies that are already using AI in customer service, supply chain operations, content production, talent sourcing, and more. The goal is not to simply add AI, but to assess tangible benefits that can then be scaled throughout the organization.

One way to assess the potential value of implementing AI and ensure the right focus is to conduct small-scale experiments. Consider trying it out in a department or team within the organization, with less risk, through prototyping minimum viable AI applications. This can be your innovation sandbox, allowing you to identify and deploy only the most valuable, innovative and proven use cases to the rest of the organization.

2) Establish both behavioral and structural mechanisms to facilitate AI adoption

Change, especially at the scale of AI integration, is a difficult endeavor because it reshapes traditional ways of working at scale. It is important to establish both behavioral and structural foundations that not only accelerate this change but also ensure its seamless adoption on a large scale. In fact, a fascinating study from IBM shows that organizations achieving success with AI have strategically incorporated both of these components into their transformation journey.

Successful behavior levers involve a powerful combination of leadership role modeling, effective communication, and comprehensive training. Imagine a scenario where visible leaders embrace the change they want to see, and inspire their teams to do the same. Picture leaders skillfully communicating a compelling vision for the future, keeping their workforce informed and motivated throughout the transition. It is equally important to equip employees with the necessary technical and soft skills through robust training, empowering them to adopt AI and exhibit desired behaviors. Ultimately, the goal of these actions is to establish and reinforce desired behavior at scale, ensuring a seamless transition into an AI-powered future.

Successful structural levers, on the other hand, weave desired behaviors into the fabric of the organization’s core systems and processes. This involves a variety of actions, including redesigning organizational operating models, enhancing performance management, refining rewards and benefits, and optimizing job architecture. Ultimately, it is about facilitating a transformational change in the way work gets done, driven by the power of AI, and embedding those desired behaviors firmly into the DNA of the organization.

3) Deploy and maintain: top-down, bottom-up and peer-to-peer

At this junction, you have already successfully passed the initial stages – you have pinpointed a small selection of customer or business problems, demonstrated the potential of AI in creating novel business or customer value, and have expected behavior. And structural levers are in place to sustain the initiative. next challenge? Now is the time to expand this initiative across the entire organization, addressing a wide range of business and customer issues. And here’s the catch – relying solely on the traditional top-down approach won’t cut it. To truly drive innovation and achieve higher performance through AI, every layer of the organization needs to be in the game.

At the top of the organization, the role should be to “give permission” by taking unwavering ownership of the AI ​​transformation agenda, serving as a role model, and trusting others to innovate, create, and shine. It is also about overcoming obstacles and constantly monitoring progress, being ready to move in the right direction when necessary. Leaders establish guidelines for the appropriate use of AI and provide a framework that allows a certain degree of freedom while minimizing potential risks. This creates the psychological safety so necessary for ideas to flourish and AI to flourish.

At the heart of the organisation, mass leaders act as vital links. Their purpose is to craft experiences and foster interactions that empower and reinforce desired behaviors within teams. Through conversations up and down the organization, they discuss what works, what doesn’t, and ultimately build confidence in the power of AI to drive innovation at scale.

Frontline employees are the driving force, injecting energy from the bottom up, providing valuable input to leadership, and driving concrete change in day-to-day work and interactions. Their efforts pave the way for AI to truly become the engine of innovation and high performance in the organization.

The power of AI to ignite innovation and drive higher performance is truly remarkable. But let’s face it, the journey towards AI integration is no easy task. It requires a laser-focused strategy, solid infrastructure, and a lot of behavioral change within organizations. Yet, with each challenge conquered, experiment tested, and success celebrated, we move closer to a future where AI reigns supreme, fostering creativity, enhancing efficiency, and which Redefines what is possible. AI adoption isn’t just about staying ahead; It’s about imagining an extraordinary future that we can all be a part of.

