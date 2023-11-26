3 ways in-store retail media increases sales

digital signage

Although e-commerce grew significantly during the pandemic, more than 85% of retail sales across the United States occur at physical store locations. Then, it makes sense for retailers to take advantage of this opportunity to drive sales growth.

As the Internet eliminates third-party cookies and other digital identifiers, more and more brands are looking for new ways to reach consumers. One approach involves first-party data, which could enable retail media networks to provide a variety of digital advertising opportunities that are more relevant to shoppers’ interests and more mindful of their privacy.

Yet, with inflation impacting profits at both ends of the supply chain and people becoming more price-sensitive as resulting cost increases, it is important to recognize that retail media continues to serve as an indispensable lifeline for retailers. How can I work?

Here are the three most important ways in-store media can increase your brand’s sales:

1. Connect with unengaged customers

It is important that you are able to connect with non-affiliated customers. These are individuals who may have visited your store before but haven’t actually made a purchase or haven’t really engaged with your brand. By taking advantage of in-store retail media, you can help capture their attention and increase sales.

Omnichannel experiences have become a popular means of accomplishing this. “The big trend we are seeing among leading retailers is their desire to make in-store retail media a seamless omnichannel experience,” says Garrett Dodge, co-founder and CEO of Rockbot, a multiproduct media platform that builds advanced Provides in-location customer experience. “They want to deliver messages, promotions and advertising to shoppers in a comprehensive, 360-degree way, leveraging audio, video and digital signage throughout the shopping journey.”

This can help engage disinterested customers and increase your chances of attracting their attention and getting them interested in your brand. Touch screens, interactive displays, and even kiosks can work exceptionally well for this purpose. These methods actively engage potential customers with product information, capture their attention, and make a lasting impression.

2. Provide targeted brand promotions to customers

Using these methods to tailor ads to specific customer demographics, purchase history or preferences allows you to deliver content that is more relevant to your audience. One of the most effective ways to do this is to use personalized mobile marketing campaigns, which leverage data from different customers to determine their preferences based on their purchasing history.

This enables retailers to send personalized customized messages to customers to increase customer interest. As a result, customers may be more aware of special offers, and you can create a sense of urgency that encourages them to take advantage of those offers.

For example, retailers can use in-store digital signage filled with eye-catching visuals and relevant messages to show promotions and special offers in real time to ensure customers are aware of them.

3. Increase customer experience and loyalty

Retail media plays a vital role in enhancing customer experience and promoting loyalty. The use of in-store advertising enables retailers to create more personalized shopping journeys for each of their customers. This can be achieved through recommendations, targeted promotions and interactive displays that engage buyers on a deeper level. This not only provides direct value to the customer, but also increases their satisfaction with their overall shopping experiences.

Enhancing the customer experience is important when it comes to building loyalty in brick-and-mortar stores. Delivering these targeted promotions and creating interactive experiences allows you to collect valuable feedback from customers, which can be helpful when you’re trying to build long-term relationships with your audience.

It’s more important than ever for retailers to use every tool at their disposal to reach and connect with shoppers. Retail media provide a unique opportunity to do this, giving them the means to deliver targeted messages directly to consumers during key moments of in-store shopping. By understanding the metrics of retail media campaigns, retailers can gain valuable insights about what resonates with their audiences and make data-driven decisions for future advertising and marketing strategies.

As technology continues to evolve and shape the retail industry, it will be increasingly important to leverage retail media. There’s never been a better time to invest in these improvements to boost current and future sales.

Source: www.forbes.com