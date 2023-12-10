3 ways AI is shaking up the e-commerce sector

shopping cart robot

One of the biggest innovations in shopping came with the founding of the first mail-order company in 1872. Before, you had no other option than to visit the store in person or at least send someone with a shopping list. Fast forward nearly 80 years and there was another significant change in the way people shop. It was the return of in-person shopping, but now almost everything could be found in one convenient place: the shopping mall.

Forty years later another innovation came with the rise of online marketplaces. And while everything can still be found in one convenient location, consumers are shopping from the comfort of their homes. That’s all set to change again. With e-commerce becoming more and more competitive day by day, artificial intelligence is rapidly emerging as a differentiator for retailers operating in this space. It is improving customer experience, operational efficiency and even business models.

According to a Forbes Advisor survey, 64% of business owners believe AI will improve customer relationships. The same people believe that technology will increase productivity for their organizations. There are still concerns about its use, as it is often seen as a means to replace human workers. Questions remain about where the technology is headed. It is constantly learning, so there is always the potential to give rise to algorithmic biases that reinforce inequalities and faulty information.

However, as far as e-commerce is concerned, concerns are fairly limited, and the integration of AI is becoming increasingly common. It makes sense to experiment with what technology can do. The following are often the best places to start:

1. Continue to improve customer experiences through personalization.

Personalization is an expectation of a growing number of consumers, often more than you might imagine. A report from McKinsey & Company can confirm this, showing that 71% of today’s consumers expect personal interactions from brands. Interestingly, even more (76%) are disappointed when this doesn’t happen. Why brands don’t create personalized content is still up for debate, but one reason is mass personalization. This may be extremely difficult to achieve – that is, even for AI.

Just ask Michael Kwok, founder and CEO of SimplyCodes, an AI-powered coupon utility that provides real-time discounts on over half a million e-commerce sites. “AI and machine learning have revolutionized personalization over the past decade, making better predictions and more accurate recommendations possible,” says Kwok. Recent advances, particularly large language models (known as LLMs), have improved the ability to provide personalization at scale.

“LLMs bring a new layer of logic and semantic understanding that, when combined with traditional recommender systems, can deliver even more personalized experiences, often enhanced through more conversational interfaces,” says Kwok. Additionally, LLM-advanced search can provide insight into consumer intent, allowing for more targeted marketing. And if you take advantage of AI-generated content, greater scalability is at your disposal.

2. Streamline operations with AI-powered insights.

Helping businesses know their target customers is often seen as the main benefit of AI. It is definitely powerful in analyzing past purchases, browsing history and many other details to provide a massively personalized shopping experience. However, AI can be just as beneficial on the backend, providing everything from cost reductions and better resource allocation to increased efficiency and greater productivity.

Take pricing strategies, for example. AI takes out the guesswork by taking into account demand patterns, seasonal fluctuations, competitive pricing, and more to arrive at the right price for what you’re selling on your e-commerce store. . In fact, you can even implement more dynamic pricing practices, as AI can help anticipate optimal discounts throughout the year to improve conversion rates.

Equally important is the ability of AI to make the most of the same data to enhance inventory management processes. There remains some question about whether there will be demand for a given product, limiting many of the issues associated with overstocking or understocking in your e-commerce store. When combined with RFID tags and sensors, you can know what’s selling in real time. Your operations also know where everything is happening, which can be very beneficial to logistics in forecasting and relaying arrival times.

Then, there’s always the matter of data privacy and security – something else also in AI’s wheelhouse. With the right algorithms, the technology can detect potentially fraudulent activities and alert you. Online transactions have become more secure, helping to establish customer trust and loyalty.

3. Reach new business models with AI innovation.

AI’s ability to predict outcomes is changing the way businesses create value. There is no way to avoid this. However, changes in value creation will inevitably displace many traditional business models and usher in a whole new crop of strategies. Already, you can see this with AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants that have transformed the engagement models used in e-commerce businesses.

Visual recognition technology is another feature commonly used in the e-commerce sector. Instead of typing in the search function, consumers can use an image or picture to find products. This is especially useful for people who don’t know what they’re looking for, improving the speed and convenience of searching. Similar to this functionality is virtual “try-on” technology, which uses AI to allow consumers to try on clothes, glasses, makeup, and the like from the comfort of home. The same technique has been used to visualize how furniture, art or other decor might look in a room.

AI is changing the way all businesses operate – including retailers. Whether it’s offering mail-order, relocating to a shopping mall, or launching an e-commerce site, merchants have long been integrating the next great innovation into their operations. AI is no different. It’s simply a matter of determining where the technology fits in and how it can best benefit the consumer and business.

