3 Warren Buffett Stocks With Extremely High Dividend Yields Over 6.4% The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett doesn’t chase momentum. And he doesn’t chase dividend yields. You can count the number of its shares on your fingers Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.69%) (BRK.B 0.68%) Portfolio with a dividend yield of 5% or more.

However, this is not the whole story. Here Are Three Stocks With Not Only High Dividend Yields ultra high You might not know that Buffett has such a yield.

1. Golub Capital

Golub Capital (GBDC +0.27% ) ranks among the most attractive dividend stocks owned by Buffett. It currently offers a dividend yield of over 10%. Golub has delivered solid returns so far in 2023 with even better total returns.

You won’t find Golub Capital listed among Berkshire’s holdings. However, the stock is in the portfolio of Berkshire’s subsidiary, New England Asset Management (NEAM). Therefore, Buffett owns a stake in Golub.

Why is Golub Capital’s dividend yield so high? It is a business development company. Similar to REITs, BDCs must return at least 90% of their earnings to shareholders to be exempt from federal income taxes.

2. Ares Capital

NEAM also has another BDC in its portfolio that generates ultra-high-yield dividends for the Oracle of Omaha. Ares Capital (ARCC 0.77%) pays a dividend yield north of 9.8%. Although its yield hasn’t always been so high, the company hasn’t cut its core dividend in over 13 years.

Ares Capital is much larger than Golub Capital. In fact, it is the largest publicly traded BDC with a market capitalization of over $11 billion.

Since its initial public offering in 2004, Ares Capital has delivered annual cumulative total returns that have outstripped its peers. S&P BDC index, which tracks the 39 largest BDC stocks trading on US exchanges. The stock’s total return also handily beats S&P 500 During that period as well as in the last three years.

3. Crown Castle

NEAM’s ultra-high-yield dividend stocks are not limited to BDCs. The Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary also holds the position of cell tower owner. Crown Castle (CCI 0.02%). Although Crown Castle’s dividend yield of about 6.5% isn’t as amazing as Golub Capital and Ares Capital, it still meets my threshold for ultra-high (which I define, by the way, as a yield that’s at least less than four times the yield of the S&P 500.)

Unlike the two BDCs on the list, Crown Castle has not been a winner for investors so far this year. The main reason for this is that the company is feeling the impact of Sprint canceling cell tower leases due to its merger. T Mobile,

Fortunately for income investors, the Sprint issue doesn’t pose a serious threat to Crown Castle’s dividend. CEO Jay Brown even said in the company’s third-quarter earnings call that Crown Castle is committed to keeping its dividend payments stable through 2024 and expects to resume dividend increases after 2025.

Which of these ultra-high-yield stocks is the best pick?

I think all three of these stocks are worthy of income investors’ consideration. However, in my opinion, there is one that is the best selection.

This is not Crown Castle. I hope the company moves on from the dark Sprint-sized cloud hanging over its head. However, as its CEO has indicated, this isn’t going to happen overnight.

Meanwhile, the market dynamics are favorable for BDCs. Tighter lending terms with banks are pushing more mid-market companies towards BDCs to raise capital. This is good news for Golub Capital and Ares Capital.

However, between the two BDCs, I like Ares Capital more. Why? In my opinion, Ares Capital has the best track record in the industry. Its portfolio is more diverse and focuses more on the upper end of the middle market than most BDCs. This makes Ares Capital’s investments less risky. And with an impressive dividend yield of over 9.8%, investors don’t need to own the stock to enjoy attractive total returns.

Keith Speights has positions in Ares Capital and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Crown Castle. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com