3 Very Undervalued Stocks with Strong Growth Prospects

Although the forward-looking mood for the equity sector is turning in a positive direction, there are still opportunities in undervalued stocks with strong growth potential. Certainly, the sector has been characterized by explosive returns from technology players NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA, However, a better approach may be to consider the path less traveled.

This does not mean that strength cannot produce more strength. In times of economic uncertainties, investors trust enterprises that have proven themselves. And of course, going the less-navigated path can lead to volatility risks as well as unexpected losses. There’s no such thing as a free lunch, especially on Wall Street.

Still, investors should at least consider increasing their stake to include a mix of proven and less-appreciated ideas. On that note, below are some very undervalued stocks with strong growth potential.

Himax Technologies (HIMX)

What is this: a semiconductor expert, Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) develops and manufactures advanced display driver integrated circuits (ICs) for many applications. These include relevant sectors such as smartphones, television sets and medical devices. However, it has not achieved the success of its chip-making peers. Since the beginning of January, HIMX has slipped 7%.

Relevance: Fundamentally, Himax provides significant relevance to the growing high-resolution display manufacturing industry. According to Mordor Intelligence, the 4K display resolution market in particular reached a valuation of $61.48 billion in 2020. By 2026, experts estimate that the sector could reach $213.92 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%.

professional: Himax has posted a three-year revenue growth rate of 20.8%, which is 70% higher than its peers. However, HIMX trades at just 1.01x sales, which is below the sector average of 2.87x. Additionally, the analysts rate the shares a Moderate Buy with a $7.50 price target, indicating an upside of 27%.

Shortcoming: Dependence on the global chip production value chain presents problems. Furthermore, Himax conducts its business in a competitive landscape.

Nutrients (NTR)

What is this: Located in Canada, Nutrients (NYSE:NTR) is the largest producer of potash in the world. It is also the third largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer. Given its widespread importance in the broader food supply chain, NTR ranks among undervalued stocks with strong growth potential. Sure, there has been a huge shortage this year but the world cannot survive without potash.

Relevance: Obviously, for anyone who understands the critical resource supply chain, Nutrien’s relevance speaks for itself. But in terms of numbers, Grand View Research says the global potash market size reached a valuation of $57.14 billion last year. Furthermore, experts estimate that the sector will generate revenue of $93.50 billion by 2032. Its CAGR is 4.9%. Be patient and keep it in the bank.

professional: Nutrien enjoys a strong three-year revenue growth rate of 28.1% and surprisingly consistent profitability. However, it trades at 0.9x trailing-year revenues, below the sector average of 1.12x. Analysts also estimate shares to Buy with a $72.36 price target, indicating an upside of more than 30%.

Shortcoming: Geopolitics and economic uncertainty impacted the sector, causing NTR to lose 23% year-on-year.

Pro-Dex (PDEX)

What is this: Headquartered in Irvine, California, pro dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) bills itself as a product procurement firm. Notably, it is a world leader in finished device manufacturing and design. According to its website, Pro-Dex covers a number of industries, including medical devices, micro air motors and adaptive torque-limiting solutions. However, it is just above the nano-cap zone with a market cap of only $58 million.

Relevance: Although this is a small enterprise, it can still have a serious impact. It just needs to take advantage of an emerging industry. Fortunately, according to ResearchandMarkets, the global contract manufacturing sector reached a valuation of $246.51 billion last year. Furthermore, experts estimate that this segment could reach $512.74 billion by 2030. If so, it will reach 9.58% CAGR from 2023.

professional: Interestingly, Pro-Dex shows a three-year revenue growth rate of 14%, which is higher than the sector average of 7.3x. Plus, it trades at just 1.26x sales, which is below the sector average of 3.49%. Ascendant’s Edward Wu gives shares a Buy with a $28 price target, which implies an upside of about 71%. This makes it one of the undervalued stocks with strong growth potential.

Shortcoming: Going forward, it may face risks of being isolated from the competition.

