3 US cities in top 10 most expensive cities in the world – see full list

The Economist Intelligence Unit has published its Worldwide Cost of Living report.

New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco all made the top 10 most expensive cities in the world.

Western European cities fill almost half of the top 20 spots.

Three US cities have made it into the world’s top 10 most expensive cities in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) latest Worldwide Cost of Living report.

New York, which shared the top spot with Singapore last year, came third in the new list, while Singapore retained its spot at the top along with Zurich, Switzerland.

Los Angeles and San Francisco, both hit hard by the country’s housing crisis, came in sixth and 10th, respectively.

Although three US cities made the top 10, on average North American cities fell in the rankings compared to the previous year.

The survey, conducted from August 14 to September 11 this year, “compared 400 individual prices across 200 products and services in 173 cities.”

It found that overall, prices in the world’s major cities rose an average of 7.4% over the past year, down from 8.1% the previous year, but much higher than the 2.9% average over the past five years.

The most recent US consumer price index for October showed a 3.2% year-on-year increase.

Western European cities filled almost half of the top 20 spots in the index, largely due to rising interest rates and high prices.

Four Chinese cities, including Beijing, were among the 10 biggest decliners in the ranking, as the renminbi depreciated and the country’s decades-long growth ended amid a slow economic recovery after the pandemic. The country is also facing a property market crisis.

But Moscow and St. Petersburg saw the biggest declines in the rankings, as the ruble fell against the dollar due to Western sanctions.

The Russian capital dropped 105 places to 142nd, while St. Petersburg fell 74 places to 147th.

The world’s cheapest cities include Damascus, Syria; Tehran, Iran; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Chennai, India.

