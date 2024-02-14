3 UK Stocks That Fools Have Sold Recently

Image Source: Getty Images

There are different reasons why investors decide to sell shares in some UK-listed stocks. This may be because the basic long-term investing thesis has changed. Perhaps this is due to seeing better value elsewhere.

Let’s find out why these three fools parted ways with some of their investments.

boohoo group

What it does: Boohoo Group designs, markets and sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products in the UK and abroad.

By Paul Summers: As much as I hate to admit defeat, I recently sold my shares in a bad fast-fashion firm boohoo (LSE:BOO).

My timing can be very bad. Interest rate cuts this year could draw buyers back into growth stocks. The company also has a fleet of well-known brands such as Debenhams, where business can improve.

However, I miscalculated how dangerous opponents Chinese jugglers prefer. she in It will be made when I bought it. Apparently, the younger and far more stylish members of my own family no longer visit the company’s site. Questionable corporate governance has also been an issue for a long time.

One saving grace amidst all this is that I had earlier made some good profits on Boohoo shares. But this latest experience has served as a fresh reminder that nothing lasts forever and it is essential to remain diversified as a retail investor.

Paul Summers has no position in Boohoo Group,

move right

What it does: Rightmove operates the UK’s largest property search platform.

By Ben McPoland. I don’t sell stocks often but late last year I sold my stake in the UK giant, move right (LSE:RMV). This was just before shares fell in response. Costar Group Acquisition of rival UK property website OnTheMarket. Obviously I had no idea this selloff would happen and thought it was a bizarre market overreaction.

Anyway, the share price has now bounced back and we’re back at a 1.5% dividend yield. Revenue and profits have averaged around 6% since 2017, and that ultimately felt too low to me.

The new CEO has promised to take it forward. If so, it will help the share price, which has been stable for the last four years.

Now, I must say that I still think Rightmove is a great company. It has approximately 85% share of the UK property search market and boasts incredible profit margins.

Perhaps out of greed, I just wanted more money for my money (or pounds sterling). So I used the cash to invest Ashted Technology For faster development and legal and general For ultra-high-yield dividends.

Ben McPoland owns shares of Ashtead Technology and Legal & General but has no position in CoStar Group or Rightmove.

Rolls-Royce Holdings

What it does: Rolls-Royce designs, develops and manufactures aircraft and helicopter engines, fighter jet engines, large commercial aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle engines and nuclear reactors.

By Harvey Jones. I mostly buy extremely cheap, high yielding UK dividend stocks that I plan to hold for years. my shopping Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) was a rare exception in October 2022. Yes, it was cheap, but wasn’t (and still isn’t) paying any dividends.

I decided the stock was poised for recovery after a three-quarter decline. People were flying again after the Covid lockdown, yet Rolls-Royce’s share price was still idle on the runway.

However, it seemed risky, and I only bought a small stake. It is a matter of regret. A year later, I was up 179%.

In October I needed some ready cash and decided to win. I thought Rolls-Royce shares had gone too far.

In the following month they increased it by 30%, but I am satisfied with my decision.

The group now faces headwinds as new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic struggles to raise prices despite opposition from key customers Emirates and Thai Airways. If the stock declines, I would expect to get involved because I think the long-term outlook is positive. Today its price is very high. Next time, I will buy it for maintenance.

Harvey Jones has no position in Rolls-Royce Holdings.

