3 Traits of the Smartest, Most Capable People (That You Can Master Too)

If you look up the meaning of the word “smart,” the Merriam-Webster dictionary offers a wealth of definitions and synonyms, including clever, quick-witted, modern, agile, sharp, and yes, brainy.

Smart can be an adjective (intelligent, neat, or sharp), a verb (related to pain), a noun (again, related to pain), and an adverb (describing the way one conducts oneself with style). Could.

So, we know what it means to be “smart” in the technical sense, but do we really know how to tell if someone, including us, fits the criteria?

I know someone is smart when I see it in action. In other words, being “smart” is something you do – not something you are.

In my experience, “smart” people have three characteristics and exhibit them on a regular basis:

“People understand,” or the understanding of others.

Common sense or right judgment on practical matters.

Bookish learning or academic knowledge, study and practice.

All of these characteristics are fueled by an innate sense of curiosity, nurtured early in life and developed throughout life.

Instead of labeling yourself as smart or not, consider a process for becoming smart that is accessible to almost anyone willing to learn and act effectively.

How to develop each of the three characteristics shared by the most intelligent people

1. People understand: understanding others

The smartest people have learned that understanding others depends on first understanding yourself. This includes your feelings, perceptions, needs and preferences.

It will no doubt come as no surprise to you that this is a worthwhile, yet challenging process.

Notice what your actions reveal about you – for example, why and how you do things. Your curiosity about yourself contributes to your awareness and commitment to acting in your best interests. It generates constant sources of insight and foresight that will help you avoid mistakes and obstacles.

Add to that a sense of self-kind humor.

It will also allow you to notice patterns in your actions and situations that bring joy and energy as well as those that irritate, drain, distract, or simply bore you.

To aid in that self-analysis, develop trusting relationships that encourage mutual feedback and growth.

Since there are so many books, courses, and processes out there to understand yourself, strike a balance between curiosity about yourself and constant navel gazing – eventually, you’ll see where there is fuzz or perhaps a “black hole.”

Your insight and foresight also prepare you to understand and appreciate others: their worries, fears, anxieties as well as their interests and desires.

When you don’t already understand what motivates and attracts others, asking open-ended questions starting with “what” and “how” can yield useful information.

Also, pay attention to their choices and regrets.

Listening well and sharing opinions and ideas avoids falling into the cycle of babbling through self-absorbed monologues that go nowhere. Choose leads to discover what each of you is curious to know about.

Give and take, whether in conversation, use of time, or material matters, is another basis for developing mutual understanding and empathy.

2. Common sense: sound judgment on practical matters

Understanding yourself and others contains information and direction to further develop your general knowledge. Add your intuition, thoughtful approach, and balanced conclusions.

Inferences and guesses are as important as rational evaluations, as emotion informs reason.

In fact, according to psychologist Lisa Barrett Feldman, they are the basis of your emotions and therefore many choices.

With this understanding in mind, here are some questions to stimulate your own exploration and curiosity for key aspects of practical matters in your life:

How secure, supported, and engaged are you in each major relationship?

How much do you specifically contribute to your immediate and long-term well-being?

What is the quality of the match between who you are, what you want, and how you make your living for a paycheck or not?

How well organized and sufficient are the main tangible and intangible financial resources for your current and expected goals and needs?

Do you give yourself the time and type of play that is meaningful to you?

How consistent and adequate is your sleep cycle?

3. Bookish education: Academic knowledge, study and practice

Most education and learning is based on what and how others think you should know and learn.

While common sense suggests that it is valuable to pay some attention to such requirements, you will probably improve results to the extent that you can tailor them to your interests and needs.

People also understand that there are differences in learning, as I experienced when I applied for my master’s degree and was rejected because my undergraduate grades were not up to the university’s standard.

Not to be discouraged, I negotiated in person and was offered to take two graduate courses. If I got an A, they would let me resubmit my application.

When I did my Ph.D. Ultimately, the same successful process related to interpersonal relationships helped me when I applied for and got it.

Throughout, I developed effective relationships with my professors and colleagues, avoided problematic relationships, and designed my program and practicum to reflect my interests and interdisciplinary goals.

I believed that understanding and encouraging complex human potential and behavior would benefit from avoiding highly concentrated silos of knowledge and simplistic applications.

Proceed with curiosity.

I hope you’ll pick up, use, and adopt any of the suggestions here. It will not only bring joy but will also keep your mind alive and life full.

Ultimately, you will be better prepared to contribute to others by understanding them, using good judgment, and continuing to learn and practice to potentially benefit everyone.

What better gift could you give them – as well as yourself?

Ruth Schimel, Ph.D. is a career and life management consultant and author of Happiness and Joy in Work: Preparing for Your Future. She guides clients in accessing their strengths and creating viable visions for current and future work.

Source: www.yourtango.com