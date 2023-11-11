3 Top-Ranked Stocks Suitable for Growth Investors

Growth investing has made a big comeback among investors this year, with many high-flying names enjoying positive price action throughout the period. Still, it’s important to note that growth investing is typically volatile by nature, perhaps driving away those with a more conservative outlook.

This style focuses on targeting companies that are expected to grow their earnings and revenues to above-average levels, a development that typically leads to share superior performance.

For those interested in a growth investing style, three stocks – Celestica CLS, Booking Holdings BKNG, and Arista Networks ANET – are all worth considering.

In addition to strong projected growth, all three have favorable Zacks Ranks. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks shares have benefited well from the AI ​​craze in 2023, up more than 70% year-to-date and broadly outperforming relative to the S&P 500. The company provides network switches to hyperscalers that speed up communications between computer servers.

The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with higher expectations on all timeframes.

In its latest print, ANET posted a 15% EPS surprise and reported revenue 2% ahead of expectations, both items marked improvements from the same period last year. As shown below, ANET’s revenue growth has been remarkable in recent years, which has slowed significantly following the pandemic.

Investors will be paying a premium for ANET shares, with the current 32.6X Forward Earnings multiple on the high side. Still, investors have no qualms paying a premium given ANET’s projected growth, with earnings projected to climb 35% in the current year with 33% revenue growth.

Celestica

Celestica is one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services companies, serving the computer and communications sectors. Analysts have raised their earnings expectations across the board, giving the stock a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The company boasts an inspiring growth profile, with earnings projected to grow 24% in the current year (FY23) on 9% higher revenues. And looking at FY2014, earnings are projected to grow 13% with 6.5% sales growth.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that shares aren’t overly expensive given the company’s projected growth, with the current 0.4X forward price-to-sales ratio (F1) being on the lower end of the spectrum.

Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings, current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is one of the world’s largest online travel companies. The company enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board following better-than-expected quarterly results.

In relation to the mentioned releases, BKNG recorded a 6.5% surprise relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate and reported revenue 1.5% ahead of expectations, with both items a nice improvement from the year-ago period.

Shares got a big boost after the earnings, as we can see illustrated below.

And the company’s growth profile is remarkably strong for its current fiscal year, with consensus expectations calling for 50% earnings growth with 24% revenue growth.

ground level

Growth investors face a challenging environment in 2022, with a number of macroeconomic forces dampening the mood.

However, all three of the above stocks – Celestica CLS, Booking Holdings BKNG, and Arista Networks ANET – have fallen back into favor in 2023, with analysts positively revising their earnings expectations.

All three are projected to post solid earnings and revenue growth in the current and coming years, making them solid ideas for those with a growth-focused mindset.

