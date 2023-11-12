3 Top Growth Stocks Down Between 28% to 83%, You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip The Motley Fool

To make money in stocks, investors have to endure occasional bouts of market volatility, but the more you invest, the more you can negotiate a huge decline before the stock bounces back. See it as an opportunity to do so.

kava group (CAVA -1.46%), Roku (ROKU -0.33%), and home depot (HD 1.29%) are trading at a steep discount to their previous highs, but three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks are about to surge. Let’s find out why.

Kava Group is serving up delicious growth

John Ballard (Kava group): Finding small consumer brands before they become household names is a great way to find future winners. This is especially true for emerging restaurant chains, and Cava Group is showing early signs of joining the elite ranks of dozens of successful chains over the past half century.

The company still has a small footprint of just 213 restaurants, but its Mediterranean concept taps into the healthy lifestyle megatrend that should serve it well. Even as a small chain, it has a balanced presence of stores spanning from California to New York, as well as a strong presence in the Southeast.

Its high growth rate shows it is going big. Revenue in the third quarter increased 49.5% year over year. Most importantly, same-restaurant sales look exactly like Chipotle’s, which is up a healthy (unbiased) 14% year-over-year.

That’s a huge number for a stock that’s trading 29% below its initial public offering. The stock’s valuation is rich at a price-to-sales ratio of 4.3, which is high for a restaurant business. However, Cava has also started to polish those strong restaurant-level margins as it reported a net profit of $6.9 million, reversing last year’s loss.

At this rate of profitable growth, investors who buy at this minimum should do well over the next five years and beyond.

This streaming stock is on the mend

Jeremy Bowman (Roku): Like much of the streaming industry, Roku was a big winner during the pandemic, but the stock tumbled as the digital advertising market grinds to a halt in 2022 and the company ramps up spending at the wrong time.

Since then, Roku has worked hard to right the ship, and those efforts seem to be succeeding. The company has issued several rounds of layoffs to bring costs back in line with revenue, and it returned to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) profitability in its third quarter. The company also successfully launched its own Roku-branded TVs, for which it received several accolades.

Additionally, Roku is benefiting from several other tailwinds. The digital advertising market is booming, with revenue growing 20% ​​in the third quarter, its fastest growth rate in several quarters. The company should also benefit from price increases for many streaming services and the proliferation of streaming ad tiers, which will expand its advertising inventory.

Meanwhile, there are signs that the advertising transition from linear TV to connected TV is accelerating, which will also be beneficial for Roku. Roku remains the clear leader in streaming distribution, and its user base is growing rapidly, growing 16% to 75.8 million in the third quarter. Streaming hours grew even faster, up 22% to 26.7 billion.

Roku stock is still down more than 80% from its pandemic-era peak, a sign it still has plenty of room to run. Investors may take advantage of the selloff as the rebound appears to be just getting started.

The housing boom will hit, and you’ll want to be prepared

Jennifer Sabil (Home Depot): It’s been a tough year for many housing stocks. People are not buying due to high mortgage rates which can double the total price of a home. When people stay in their current homes, there is less inventory for sale, leading to a downturn in the market.

It diminishes in other ways too, and furniture and home improvement stores feel the pinch. Home Depot is also directly affected by inflation as customers stay away from expensive items as they watch their wallets more carefully.

Home Depot is experiencing a rare sales decline and profit crisis. It’s no surprise its stock is down, but that’s very short-term thinking. Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement chain with more than 2,300 stores and a top omnichannel system, and this is a near-term challenge that should be easily overcome if the climate is right.

Sales in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 (ending July 30) declined 2% from the prior year, and earnings per share (EPS) fell from $5.05 to $4.65. Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook of a 2% to 5% sales decline and a 7% to 13% decline in EPS.

This is not the first time in its history that Home Depot has faced pressure or disappointed investors. But it’s always come back to a better place, and Home Depot stock has nearly doubled the market over the past 10 years.

Home Depot stock is down 10% over the past three months, and that includes the surge from last week’s market rally. At this price, its dividend yield is 2.77%, the highest in a decade since the 2020 market crash. While the stock is short, you can benefit from passive income at a rate you are unlikely to get again from this stock. And when it returns, you’ll benefit from years of long-term gains.

Source: www.fool.com