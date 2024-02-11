The world is gradually becoming more digital. There are billions of smartphones and connected devices, and companies increasingly work remotely and rely on cloud services. With this increase in technology there has also been an increase in cyber attacks.

According to IBMof 2023 cost of data breach According to the report, 51% of organizations were planning to increase investments in security as a result of the breach. The average cost of a data breach globally was more than $4.45 million, up 15% from three years ago. And this is just one type of cyber attack.

As attacks become more frequent (and expensive), the need for cyber security solutions has increased, putting the industry into unavoidable territory. For investors who want to get ahead of the curve, here are three top cybersecurity stocks to buy in February.

1. CrowdStrike

If you were close to the tech world last year, you know how indispensable artificial intelligence (AI) has been. It has only recently become mainstream, but AI has been around for a while. is one of the companies that helped introduce AI into its industry CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD 1.95%). Since 2011, it has been using AI to power its cybersecurity solutions.

CrowdStrike isn’t the only recipient of AI hype; Its business results show that the company is one of the leading cybersecurity stocks in the industry. It offers various modules that address a wide range of cybersecurity needs, and 63% of its subscription customers use at least five modules. About 26% use seven or more.

Growing membership and a broader ecosystem helped CrowdStrike achieve $3.2 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the third quarter of 2023 (ending October 31), up 35% year over year. Its operating income rose 81% year over year to $356 million, reflecting increased profitability, and the margin on that income was also 9% higher than two years ago.

CrowdStrike stock isn’t necessarily cheap, but it should be an excellent long-term investment for those who can tolerate the volatility that comes with it.

2.Palo Alto Network

Established in 2005, palo alto network (PANW 2.69%) is one of the older pure cyber security companies. It is one of the biggest stocks with a market cap of $100 billion (as of February 5) thanks to a 120% increase in its stock price over the last 12 months.

Many cybersecurity companies offer a variety of products, but Palo Alto Networks prides itself on being essentially a one-stop shop. Be it firewall, advanced threat protection, or cloud security, the company offers a comprehensive suite of tools.

In the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, it generated revenue of $1.88 billion, up 20% year over year. Investors shouldn’t expect as much growth from young cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike, but there is something to be said for Palo Alto’s improving profitability.

In its latest quarter, its operating income was $529 million with a 28% margin. Over the same period last year, these numbers were up $322 million and 21%, respectively.

Palo Alto Networks has a customer base of large customers who need end-to-end solutions, and the company has been effective in providing them. If you want a company that works across the full spectrum of cybersecurity, this is the perfect fit for you.

3. Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.36%) is a cybersecurity company with a slightly different approach than the other two on this list. While CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks focus on cybersecurity software, Cisco’s bread and butter has long been its hardware.

While hardware is largely what made Cisco the $200 billion company it is today, it is taking steps to compete more directly with cybersecurity software. Its $28 billion acquisition splunk (expected to close later this year) is one of the clearest signs of the company’s strategic shift toward increasing its software options. The deal should boost its security portfolio.

Being more service-focused should benefit Cisco because it provides more recurring revenue than hardware sales. It won’t be (nor has been) the fastest change, but there are signs of progress despite some economic setbacks over the past few years.

In the meantime, Cisco’s dividend will help investors buy a little patience. The quarterly dividend is $0.39, yielding about 3.1%. This is more than double the S&P 500Recent average of.

More importantly, investors don’t have to question the sustainability of the dividend. It has increased every year since Cisco started paying in 2011.

Cisco could be an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the cybersecurity industry as well as receive consistent income.

