3 Top Cryptos Surging Now: BONUS ShibaSwap, Everlodge, Ethereum

Press releases are sponsored content and are not part of Feinbold’s editorial content. Please for full disclaimer. If you encounter any problems, please inform them [email protected], Crypto assets/products can be extremely risky. Do not invest unless you are prepared to lose all the money you invest.

The prices of BONUS, ShibaSwap, Everlodge, and Ethereum have all seen significant increases over the past month. BON ShibaSwap has increased by more than 10%, and Ethereum has seen a 19% increase. Meanwhile, Everlodge has hit a new all-time high after Phase 6 of the presale sold out early.

On their current trajectory, BONUS ShibaSwap, Everlodge and Ethereum could become the best performing cryptocurrencies in December.

Everlodge surges after Stage 6 sale

Everlodge has reached another all-time high after Phase 6 of the presale became the fastest sellout ever. The project is now expected to attract the attention of many crypto whales as market experts predict how high the exciting new presale will go.

Everlodge is looking to solve a number of issues in the travel property industry using its DeFi property marketplace. With Everlodge, investors will have the opportunity to purchase equity in some of the world’s most luxurious travel properties.

To start, the assets will be listed as NFTs on the Everlodge marketplace. Each NFT is fragmented, and investors will be able to purchase an NFT fraction that represents ownership in percentage of the asset. This reduces how much money an investor needs to get started and allows multiple individuals to own the same property.

We are excited to announce that our website has been redesigned! Check out the new look and discover the new features we’ve added. It’s all about making your experience even better! Also, remember that our presale is still on. Find out now: https://t.co/SIYWBylwQD#rwa pic.twitter.com/aTuT8x7z36 – Everlodge (@EverlodgeHQ) 23 October 2023

Owning an NFT comes with the benefits of traditional asset ownership. Investors will generate passive income depending on how much property they own. For example, if a person owns a 25% share of an asset that generates $6,000 monthly, they would make $1,500.

In addition to removing financial barriers, Everlodge also removes the additional red tape associated with the travel property market. As a decentralized platform, investors will not need to pass a credit check. Furthermore, they will also be able to invest in properties around the world, regardless of their birthplace. This means anyone can create an international portfolio regardless of location.

Everlodge has just reached a new all-time high of $0.025 and is expected to rise again soon, with over 70% of the supply from the latest round already sold. With additional price increases expected throughout December, it is only a matter of time until ELDG tokens become popular throughout the mainstream crypto market.

BON ShibaSwap rose 10% in November

BON ShibaSwap is up 10% in November, its biggest increase since August. This increase was due to BON abandoning the ShibaSwap smart contract. When a smart contract is abandoned, the original creator gives up control over it. In this situation, Bone the founder of ShibaSwap has given up control.

This is a huge relief for Bone ShibaSwap holders, as the smart contract can no longer be modified. Since being abandoned, BON ShibaSwap’s daily trading volume has increased to $9.3 million. Furthermore, the token price of BON ShibaSwap has also increased to $0.78.

Should its current growth rate continue, experts predict that BON ShibaSwap could reach $1 in the first week of 2024. However, since BONUS ShibaSwap is a memecoin, its value is likely to be volatile.

Ethereum crosses $2,000

Over the past month, Ethereum has crossed the $2,000 benchmark and is now trading at $2,269. This has led to an increase in the influx of Ethereum investors and the daily trading volume of Ethereum has reached $11.1 billion.

This is a huge win for Ethereum, and some experts predict that the project could continue to rise in December. Bull predictions suggest that Ethereum could reach $2,500 before the end of the year, while less ambitious predictions suggest that Ethereum will rise to $2,350.

Source: finbold.com