3 tools to turn your phone into a bargaining machine

As an old man who remembers the days before smartphones, I’m still constantly amazed at how much these little machines can do. And I’m not just talking about scrolling through social media. Your small-sized pocket computer can also be a powerful personal finance tool.

This is more important than ever as we enter the biggest shopping season of the year. To help you make the most of your phone’s powers, here are some great tools that will help make your bargaining more successful.

1. Use Store Apps

My favorite way to use my phone while shopping is to comparison shop on the go. After buying something I don’t have to wait until I realize it’s on sale at the store down the street. Instead, I can instantly check prices at all my regular stops from one place to make sure I get the best price.

I keep apps from a few major stores on my phone. This includes Walmart (because love it or hate it, Walmart has good prices on many things), Lowe’s, and my local grocery store.

I especially like Store apps that include convenient little barcode scanners. I don’t even have to look hard to find the right thing – it finds me! For example, the search bar in the Walmart app has a small barcode icon. If you click on it, you can use your phone’s camera to scan any item’s barcode, and the app will automatically find the item (if it has it). This is great for making sure you are looking at the exact product for an apples to apples comparison.

Oh, and let’s not forget another great aspect of retailer apps: coupons. Many stores will offer app-exclusive coupons that you can use at checkout in the store or as part of an “order online, pick up in store” promotion. (My local craft store chain is notorious for this!)

2. Don’t ignore bank apps

It may seem a little out of left field, but your mobile banking app can do more deals than you might realize. And this is especially true if you have credit cards.

For example, my American Express mobile app gives me easy access to all the Amex offers available for my Amex card. These deals range from extra points at certain stores – I’ve been earning an extra 1x point per $1 on hardware store purchases for the past few weeks – to statement credits, like getting $25 back on my grocery delivery service (terms apply ) ).

Most card issuers offer these types of partner deals that you can apply to a specific card. The deal will automatically start when you use that card to make an eligible purchase. (Citi cardholders can add merchant offers. If you have a Chase credit card, see Chase Offers.)

Capital One deals work a little differently. Rather than applying to a specific card, they work through browser cookies. So, once you activate a deal through the Capital One shopping portal, a new window will automatically open for the retailer. You must complete your purchase in a new window for the discount to apply (so cookies can track it).

3. Maximize Cashback Apps

These days the app stores are full of amazing cash back rebate apps. Some of them work through browser cookies, such as the Capital One shopping portal. Others even work offline by allowing you to collect receipts. Here is a general overview:

Download the app and create an account. Search available offers and activate any/all that suit your spend. Purchase the item from a qualified retailer. Open the app and use your phone’s camera to upload a photo of your receipt. Redeem your rewards for cashback or gift cards (depending on the app).

How much you can earn will vary greatly depending on the specific coupon app as well as the types of items you purchase. It’s worth pointing out that you’re rarely going to get enough of a discount to pay for the item 100%, so don’t spend money you wouldn’t otherwise spend just to earn a reward. (This applies to rewards credit cards too!)

Another thing to consider is the impact on privacy. Anyone who receives your receipt will be able to see everything you purchased, whether it was for a discount or not. Make sure you are comfortable with it.

Additionally, these apps typically make money by sharing your purchase information with retailers and advertisers. Some people agree with this, while others (myself included) don’t think a $1 discount is worth that level of sharing. It’s completely up to you and your comfort level.

Too much of a good thing?

Sometimes, our phones can be very good at helping us with shopping. When this happens, we need to know when to rein it in.

Maybe this means removing apps that make shopping a little easier (I’m looking at you, Amazon apps). Or maybe it means putting limits on how much time we spend on social media apps and their endless ads.

Whatever the case, remember that even the best deals are only deals if you can afford the item and will actually use it. Otherwise, you’re just spending money you don’t need to spend.

WARNING: The highest cash back card we’ve seen so far has 0% intro APR until 2025

If you are using the wrong credit or debit card, it can cause you serious money loss. Our experts love this top pick, which includes a 0% intro APR for 15 months, a great cash back rate of up to 5%, and all with no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

Source: www.bing.com