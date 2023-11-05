3 tips to solve the paradox of marital boredom from a psychologist

Relationship boredom is not a dead end, but a chance for a new beginning. getty

Many couples come to therapy with concerns that they have “got too close for comfort.” They may express their concern by saying things like:

“I’m not as excited to come home from work anymore. We love each other, but we live the same day over and over again.

“We used to have a lot of fun together, but now we’re both so tired that we stay home.”

“Our sex life has really changed over the years, I can’t remember the last time we enjoyed it this much.”

These statements are reminiscent of the “intimacy paradox”, whereby increasing closeness in a relationship coexists with a lack of intimacy. As couples become more emotionally connected, they often settle into repetitive routines, which inadvertently creates boredom or reduces intimacy.

It is important to accept these imperfections in a relationship. Marital boredom has been linked to lower levels of relationship satisfaction and a 2023 study found that it can lead to increased frustration, negative exchanges, low mood, and poor judgment. It can also have an impact on personal and relational well-being by eroding intimacy and commitment and increasing the likelihood of infidelity and divorce.

To successfully deal with the “intimacy paradox” of marital boredom, consider these three questions.

1. Are you playing it too safe?

A 2010 study found that boredom in relationships is usually the result of not being able to satisfy one’s psychological need for novelty and variety.

A 2020 study also highlighted that low levels of “self-expansion” in a relationship was associated with lower relationship satisfaction. Self-expansion refers to the tendency to seek out new experiences, relationships, and opportunities for personal growth that help individuals expand and enrich their sense of self. Romantic relationships allow for self-expansion because individuals can learn from, adapt to, and be influenced by their partners.

However, if one is stuck in a monotonous routine with their partner, they are probably growing neither individually nor together. In new relationships, partners have more opportunities to learn from each other, but in long-term relationships, as self-concepts become increasingly intertwined, it is important to seek personal growth.

Contrary to popular belief, research shows that boredom can be positive, serving as a motivator for change and positive risk-taking in relationships. Engaging in new activities separately and together can help rekindle the spark by creating opportunities for self-expansion. Being dynamic gives partners a chance to see each other in a new light, sharing new experiences and perspectives which eliminates boredom.

A 2021 study highlights how sometimes, to deal with relationship boredom, partners respond with more passivity or choose shared experiences that are safe, comfortable, and familiar, which both previously Guarantees excitement or intimacy for partners. While relationship security is essential, researchers suggest that boredom sets in when one experiences less growth or self-expansion than expected.

Growing expectations can develop over time and developing the habit of checking in with your partner about their goals, interests, and dreams can keep the relationship exciting.

2. Are you avoiding the problem?

The intimacy paradox persists when partners try to suppress what is causing the meltdown through communication rather than addressing it.

Research shows that trying to maintain intimacy by avoiding conflict altogether only creates more problems in the relationship and deals with stress worse as a couple. It affects personal and relationship well-being and often results in fear of rejection or abandonment by the partner. However, it is necessary to tolerate the discomfort of addressing both of your feelings, as it allows you to get your needs met and gets you closer to a solution.

Additionally, individuals are also avoiding dissatisfaction arising from other areas of their lives, leading instead to feelings of boredom or stagnation in the relationship. There may also be areas of a partner’s life that are avoided or ignored in conversation, leading to communication breakdowns and repeated interactions. Cultivating more curiosity about a partner, no matter how long you’ve known them, can deepen a romantic relationship.

3. Are you taking your partner for granted?

The value of a relationship sometimes gets affected by its monotony. Making a conscious choice to prioritize your partner every day and changing your mindset from “I have to work on my relationship” to “I have to be with my partner” will bring back a sense of excitement and appreciation for this privilege. A fundamental step is to awaken. Together.

Furthermore, being responsive to a partner’s needs, feelings, and desires promotes a resilient emotional connection, where both partners feel heard and valued, combating feelings of boredom and disconnection.

Engaging in capitalizing or sharing positive events, accomplishments, and good news with a partner also enhances your relationship experience. Celebrating each other’s successes can create a feeling of mutual appreciation.

Finally, plan positive events like holidays or date nights to show appreciation. Although planning may seem to counter the spontaneity of exciting activities, it actually creates a more conducive environment where couples can systematically explore and have leisurely moments of enjoyment. Conscious planning allows them to engage in self-expanding experiences that bring them back to each other.

conclusion

Overcoming boredom in your marriage requires self-reflection, a willingness to embrace novelty, and mutual proactive efforts to strengthen one’s relationship. If treated as an opportunity for growth, boredom acts as a catalyst for deeper intimacy, where both partners feel nurtured and energized, which helps overcome the monotony that comes with long-term relationships. And instead creates a new feeling of happiness.