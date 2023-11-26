3 things you shouldn’t do when the stock market crashes

On the path of investing, you will face good times like bull markets, but you will also face tough times like market crashes. These moments – positive and negative – are all part of the investing story.

But the good news is that the positives of investing over the long term outweigh the negatives, as evidenced by the performance of the three major indices over time. After the market crash, they have all moved to recover and make profits. That means your portfolio can do the same – especially if you make the right decisions during a market crash.

Why think about this now? Because, today, during the market rally, you can calmly consider this idea of ​​a crash and make a plan. To start, here are three things you shouldn’t do when the stock market crashes.

1. Don’t sell growth stocks

It can be tempting to sell growth stocks when the stock market falls because they often lead the decline. Why is this the case? These are companies that depend on economic growth, consumer and investor confidence, and borrowing conditions as they often need to borrow to grow. All this makes them the first to suffer in a difficult environment.

Last year, when the index entered bearish territory, companies like Amazon (AMZN 0.02%) and Tesla (TSLA 0.53%) sank 49% and 65%, respectively, in 12 months.

But here’s why you should hang on to growth stocks in troubled times. In many cases, these companies may suffer losses for the time being, but their long-term prospects remain bright. Therefore, it would be a shame to give up on them – and possibly lose your investment – ​​when you could potentially benefit by hanging on for a few more years.

Of course, there may be times when a growth company’s prospects have changed and a sale is the right move. It is important to look at each stock individually. But if the long-term outlook holds up, as is the case with market leaders Amazon and Tesla, you may want to sit back and relax.

2. Don’t change your portfolio too much

Although you may not be in an investing mood during a crash, it’s actually a good time to spot bargains and buy some top stocks at a discount. That said, it is not a good idea to reshape your portfolio and change your investment strategy according to what is happening in the market.

For example, if you see that your favorites – tech stocks – are falling, and pharmaceutical stocks are rising, you may be tempted to sell tech and jump into the pharma sector. But improving your portfolio just to follow the trend is a mistake, because at a certain point the situation may change. And this will motivate you to swap in and out of the stock again to follow the next trend. It’s tiring, difficult, and doesn’t necessarily lead to better performance.

Instead, it’s best to stick to your strategy and the stocks you believe in – even in tough times – because in the long run, if you’ve picked quality players, you’re likely to win. And you don’t have to go through the hassle of reworking your portfolio every time the market direction changes.

3. Don’t forget about the long term

Finally, I will talk about something that can make it easier for you to sleep at night during a market decline. Don’t focus too much on the short term and don’t panic after seeing the day-to-day price fluctuations of your favorite stocks. Remind yourself that this is a temporary situation, and in the past, there were always times like these with improvements on the way.

^ SPX data by YCharts

As I mentioned above, the three major indexes have recovered and risen after the decline, and most quality stocks have done the same. Tell yourself this and avoid checking your portfolio’s performance on a daily basis.

Instead, focus on the idea that long-term investing involves holding onto stocks. at least five years. And a lot can happen in that time, including huge stock market gains that could make today’s market crash a distant memory.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com