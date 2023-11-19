3 things you need to know if you buy blocks today

block (SQ3.39%) recently reported revenue and earnings that blew away Wall Street forecasts, and the stock has climbed nearly 30% since that financial update.

However, the payments business is a long way from its peak stock price, which it reached in 2021. The latest financial data suggests strong momentum, so some investors may view the stock as a potential buying opportunity right now.

If you’re seriously thinking about buying shares in this fintech company today, take the time to learn these three things first. They will help you complete your knowledge.

two ecosystems

There are two major ecosystems that underpin this company. The block was founded on its business solutions, such as point-of-sale systems, working capital loans and invoicing services. This segment is called Square, and it generated 47% of total gross profit in the third quarter.

Square has found tremendous success by targeting small merchants who are otherwise ignored by larger payment providers. The business offers a simple and comprehensive solution that focuses on ease of use above everything else. Square handled $55.7 billion in gross payment volume in the most recent quarter, up 11% year over year.

The second major segment is Cash App, which is a personal financial mobile application that allows individuals to handle basic banking needs such as sending money, setting up direct deposits, purchasing stocks, and signing up for debit cards. Cash App currently has 55 million monthly active customers

Compared to a traditional bank, Cash App is able to acquire customers at a much lower cost. This is probably partly due to the network effects that exist. A Cash App user may want to send money to a friend who is not already a customer, thereby prompting that person to sign up. The division’s gross profit grew 27% in the third quarter, faster than the Square segment.

focus on bitcoin

Cash App users can also buy Bitcoin On the stage. To be clear, this is the only cryptocurrency that these customers can buy and sell. That’s because Jack Dorsey, Block’s co-founder and CEO, is extremely optimistic about the future of the world’s most valuable digital asset. “I don’t think there’s anything more important to work on in my lifetime,” he said in an interview in 2021.

Some investors may consider this a complete distraction that will take the focus away from trying to provide the financial and payment solutions individuals and merchants need. But Dorsey sees Bitcoin as a tool for economic empowerment, so it’s unlikely it will diminish in importance as a strategic focus.

The Block sees financial benefits from Bitcoin’s impressive performance in 2023. Cash App’s bitcoin-related gross profit rose 22% in the third quarter.

closing the loop

At the beginning of the Q3 2023 shareholder letter, Dorsey explained that he aims to strengthen the relationship between Square and Cash App. “We believe the combination of the two ecosystems enables us to provide consumers with experiences that others cannot, especially for commerce,” he wrote. “You’ll be able to see it for yourself early next year.”

I believe this clearly points to the future direction of the overall business. The ultimate goal could be to create a closed-loop payment system, similar to those operated by discover Or American Express, The benefit for Block is that it can keep the bulk of the transaction fee whenever a transaction occurs between one of its merchants through Square and one of its consumer accounts through Cash App. And by continuing to add adjacent services, these customers should become stickier and less likely to use rival offerings.

Understanding these three things about the block can better inform investment decisions about the stock.

