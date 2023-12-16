3 things you need to know if you buy Archer Aviation stock today

archer_midnight_front_3quarter_tip_closeup

Imagine a world where instead of cheering uber, you board a flying taxi that takes you to your destination. With the help of companies like Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), this futuristic vision may be closer than you think.

Archer is one of several companies developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, aka flying taxis, that could revolutionize urban transportation as we know it. This exciting technology has attracted investment United Airlines And Stellantis, but companies will have to overcome some hurdles to make it a reality. If you’re considering a position at Archer Aviation today, here are three things you should know first.

1. Archer Aviation is conducting unprecedented research and development of flying taxis

Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) are flying vehicles that take off, land, and hover vertically, similar to helicopters. However, while helicopters use gasoline, eVTOLs use electric motors for power, enabling them to operate quietly while reducing pollution from emissions.

The eVTOL is attractive because of the transport vehicle’s ability to take off and land vertically, which allows it to operate in relatively small spaces. While the technology is in its infancy, some believe it could change urban transportation as we know it. For example, these vehicles could replace ground taxis to get from point A to point B. eVTOLs can quickly and efficiently deliver things ranging from life-saving medical supplies to packages.

Archer Aviation is a company developing eVTOL and plans to operate an urban air mobility network (UAM) and sell the aircraft to third parties. Some predict that the UAM market could explode. According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, the UAM market could grow to approximately $37 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 23.5%. Keep in mind that the industry is still in its infancy and far from developed, so long-term projections are still in the dark.

2. Archer faces stiff competition in the growing eVTOL industry

Archer Aviation is moving ahead in its business. In 2021, United Airlines placed $1 billion worth of orders for its aircraft. Archer also gained access to United’s expertise in airspace management to help him get on the ground. Earlier this year, it partnered with Stellantis, which provided up to $150 million of equity capital to help Archer begin manufacturing of its Midnight aircraft.

This kind of funding is important in the eVTOL market because of how new it is and how many others are trying to enter it. One of Archer’s top rivals Joby Aviation, which has partnered with Toyota and Uber and has conducted several successful test flights, including a recent demonstration flight in New York – its first flight in an urban environment. Other competitors include China ehangVisc Aero, a subsidiary of boeing, vertical aerospaceAnd eve holding,

3. The eVTOL industry faces major obstacles

Flying taxis are an exciting concept. However, companies must overcome several hurdles before the technology becomes widely available.

For one, battery technology has to get better. eVTOLs currently have a limited range, and lithium-ion batteries need to be improved so that these vehicles have greater range and shorter charging times.

Additionally, developers must work with regulators to get these vehicles approved for use with passengers. Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a blueprint for changes to airspace and procedures for managing flying taxis, but development of regulations is a work in progress. Companies should work closely with regulators to ensure that these vehicles are safe, quiet, and integrated into existing air traffic management and urban infrastructure.

Archer has worked closely with the FAA and is one of only two companies to have airworthiness criteria placed in the Federal Register by the FAA. Despite close work with regulators, it will still take several years before commercial operations can begin.

This innovative company has a way to go before achieving profitability

Archer Aviation is a leader in developing eVTOL and plans to launch its first commercial flight with its flagship eVTOL model, Midnight, in 2024. This exciting technology could transform transportation as we know it and provide environmental benefits as well. However, there is still a long way to go before these companies receive approval and operate commercially. Still, it may take some time for this technology to gain widespread acceptance.

Investors should understand that Archer has attractive long-term potential, but it is also risky because its market is not established. Investors need to understand those risks. Archer Aviation stock is highly speculative, and if you’re a conservative investor, you may want to leave it alone.

Even if you don’t mind the risks and want to take a chance on this innovator, don’t risk more than you are willing to lose. Just make sure it’s part of a balanced, diversified portfolio.

