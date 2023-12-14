3 things you need to know if you buy a Tesla today The Motley Fool

With a 10-year return of 2,420%, Tesla (TSLA +0.96%) has been an excellent stock for investors. A relatively small $1,000 investment in December 2013 would be worth $25,000 today.

Right now, the stock is down 42% from its all-time high in November 2021. Investors seeking opportunity may want to pull the trigger and buy on the dip. But if you’re thinking of buying Tesla shares today, first take the time to understand the following important factors about this business.

industry scenario

Tesla’s huge lead in the electric vehicle (EV) industry has put it in an enviable position. Its cars represent half of all new EVs sold in the United States.

The growth in the last decade has been spectacular. Revenue of $23 billion in the third quarter of 2023 (ending September 30) was 5,236% higher than the same period in 2013. And this year, Tesla is on pace to produce 1.8 million vehicles. For comparison, the business delivered 22,000 cars in 2013.

However, great success does not go unnoticed and capitalism invites competition. There are now many carmakers in the EV market, which will certainly make it more difficult for Tesla to register the same level of rapid growth over the next 10 years.

This year, the main story in the industry has been price cuts. Even the almighty Tesla has not escaped this pressure. In this process the company’s margin has reduced.

Tesla’s premium brand positioning and strong manufacturing capabilities have helped the company generate positive GAAP net income since 2020, a feat that smaller rivals can only dream of. This advantage gives Tesla more scope to engage in the ongoing price war while maintaining profitability.

macro headwind

Tesla trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 76.7. Like it’s extremely expensive compared to used auto stocks ford And General Motors, It also represents a big premium for the luxury-car brand ferrari,

Investors have named Tesla a technology company based on its disruptive and innovative potential. But the broader background has shown that there are some things from which this business is not untouched.

Just look at the rising interest rates. Since the Great Recession, interest rates were at historically low levels until recently, increasing demand from borrowers for things like auto loans. Now that interest rates have risen, Tesla was only able to post single-digit revenue growth in the latest quarter.

“If macroeconomic conditions are stormy, even the best ships will still have a tough time,” CEO Elon Musk said on the Q3 2023 earnings call.

Musk’s ambitions

A decade from now, Tesla may look like a completely different company than the one we’re used to today. Musk is completely focused on developing autonomous driving capabilities so that one day Tesla can launch a robotaxi service. The hope is that people will no longer want to own a car, as using this service will be incredibly cost effective for a consumer looking to get from one place to another.

Ark Invest, headed by Cathie Wood, is generally extremely optimistic with its forecasts. The company, which owns a significant portion of Tesla stock, believes that by 2029, the global robotaxi market will generate $9 trillion in annual sales, up from basically nothing today. Tesla is positioning itself at the forefront of this opportunity.

