3 things you can do now to strengthen your investments for 2024

Between starting your New Year’s resolutions and wrapping up loose ends from 2023, you likely have a lot on your plate. But there’s one task you won’t want to overlook: examining your investment portfolio and goals.

After a very disappointing 2022, the stock market has rallied over the past 12 months. Although recent fluctuations may make you feel uneasy, financial advisors say one of the best ways to avoid making hasty decisions is to regularly review your investments and make sure they fit. Your goals, time frame and risk tolerance.

The more we can create structure around our financial planning and remove emotion from the process, the better off we’ll be, says Carla Adams, founder and financial advisor of Ametrin Wealth.

“Set yourself up for success by setting feasible, realistic goals and celebrating your successes, no matter how small,” Adams tells Business Insider.

Here are three check-ins investors can do to start 2024 off on the right foot.

1. Check your risk tolerance

Determining how much risk you are willing to take as an investor – and adjusting your portfolio with life’s ups and downs so it remains aligned with your risk tolerance – is an important part of investing.

For example, if you’re planning to retire or pay for a child’s college tuition in the next few years, your risk tolerance is likely to be lower, Adams says. When you need money quickly, you cannot take that much risk.

For the coming year (and beyond), determine if any life changes have affected how much you are willing to invest in more risky assets like stocks.

2. Revisit your cash position

Once you’ve determined your risk tolerance, you can ask yourself whether you’re keeping too much or too little cash on shore.

Bill Van Sant, financial advisor and managing director of Girard, Univest Wealth Division, says investors should start by looking at what they actually receive each month from an income perspective and subtracting what they are spending. If there is more, they can put some of it in a checking account for savings and set up an automatic transfer to have some go directly into a savings account, which are earning more these days amid higher interest rates.

Then, look at how much you are investing.

The market has rallied from last year’s lows, so if you made changes to your investments to protect against volatility in 2022, it’s important to revisit those allocations and make sure you’re in when the market moves up. Don’t get stuck in stereotypical vehicles, says Van Sant.

He further added, “After 2008, we saw investors remain in conservative vehicles out of fear for years and miss out on years of long-term gains.”

One way to make your investments more regular throughout the year and take the emotion out of the process is dollar-cost averaging, which involves investing a fixed amount of money at regular intervals regardless of stock price.

“Setting up an investment account with automatic transfers as if it were a utility bill can reduce the stress of trying to time the market,” says Dylan Haviland, financial advisor at TBH Advisors.

You should also look into your 401(k) or retirement plan and give yourself a raise, says Van Sant.

He adds, “Try increasing your retirement savings percentage so if you’re saving 6% each paycheck, consider increasing it to 7% or 8%.”

3. Rebalance your portfolio

Financial advisors also recommend regularly rebalancing your portfolio, which involves buying and selling securities such as stocks and bonds, to get back to your desired asset allocation goal.

For example, if your desired asset allocation is 80% stocks and 20% bonds, but market movements have shifted your portfolio to 85% stocks and 15% bonds, you can sell those 5% stocks. Are overweight and may invest money in bonds. ,

Adams says that ideally, investors change their asset allocation only when their risk tolerance changes, and not based on their market forecasts.

She says investors should rebalance between one and four times a year — and the start of a new year is a good time to check your portfolio’s performance and make sure you’re on track to meet your goals. Are.

