3 Things You Can Do Now to Pay Less Taxes in Retirement The Motley Fool

Taxes can be a real pain at any time in life. But once you enter retirement, you may find that these are even bigger problems.

Many seniors experience a decline in income after entering retirement. This can make any tax bill you face very stressful.

As such, it’s a good idea to do what you can early on to reduce your tax burden as a retiree. These steps can help you do that.

1. Save in a Roth IRA or 401(k)

The major downside to funding a Roth IRA or 401(k) is that your contributions will not result in an immediate tax deduction. But it may be worth giving up that benefit to get the benefit of tax-free withdrawals later in life.

As a senior, you may find that the withdrawals you make from your retirement savings are your largest source of monthly income. If you save in a Roth account, taxes won’t apply on those withdrawals. And, as an added plus, those withdrawals won’t count as income when determining whether you’re required to pay taxes on a portion of your Social Security benefits.

Many seniors are surprised to learn that Social Security has the potential to be taxable. But you may be left out of those taxes if your non-Social Security income isn’t very high. Since Roth withdrawals are not included in that calculation, you may have minimum income to report outside of Social Security, which will keep you out of the loop for taxes.

2. Contribute to an HSA and leave it alone

If your health insurance plan is compatible with a Health Savings Account (HSA), it not only pays to contribute to one of these accounts, but also commit to leaving your balance untouched until retirement. There’s no rule that you have to carry over your HSA balance from one year to the next. And the money you do not withdraw can be invested in a tax-advantaged manner.

Equally important, HSA withdrawals taken for qualified medical expenses are not taxable. And chances are you’ll face a lot of health care bills after retirement. If you go into retirement with a good HSA balance, that’s another source of income that the IRS can’t touch (provided your withdrawals are limited to medical expenses only).

3. Invest in municipal bonds

Bonds are a great investment for retirees because they are quite stable and can generate steady income. Municipal bonds are especially a great choice if you want to collect those interest payments without owing much in federal taxes.

Municipal bond interest is not only tax-free at the federal level, but it may also be tax-free at the state or local level if you purchase a bond issued by your state of residence. Just know that selling a municipal bond at a gain will result in a tax bill, as it is excluded from interest income.

Retirement can be a stressful period from a financial perspective. However, if you save in the right accounts and choose the right investments, you may be able to pay less to the IRS – and keep more of your money.

