3 things we could see from crypto as 2023 ends

As the holiday season approaches, anticipation for the annual event known as the “Santa Rally” increases in the cryptocurrency world. Amid this festive period, the market dynamics change. This season, there are many factors that can affect the last few months of the year.

Boom in institutional investment

Cryptocurrency prices rose significantly in late 2020 and 2021 due to increased investor optimism and institutional interest. Major financial institutions and hedge funds began to view Bitcoin (BTC) not only as a speculative asset but as a hedge against inflation and a potential store of value. This shift in image was further reinforced by major companies like Square and MicroStrategy adding major Bitcoin holdings to their balance sheets.

Additionally, Bitcoin reached all-time highs, sparking positive sentiment across the market. Additionally, institutional investment was on display when businesses like Tesla went public with large-scale Bitcoin acquisitions. Additionally, the introduction of several cryptocurrency ETFs and funds provided institutional investors with a more convenient and familiar way to access the market.

Companies are serving institutional investors looking for secure storage options for their cryptocurrency holdings in the rapidly evolving financial landscape of 2022 by offering custody services, which are essential for the security of digital assets.

Despite some ups and downs, the trajectory into 2022 was generally upward. Once suspected, traditional financial institutions began providing a variety of crypto services such as lending, trading, and custody. Institutional actors have also recognized the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with venture capital firms and specialized funds looking for new investment opportunities.

For example, major financial institutions collaborated to establish EDX Markets (EDXM), a new exchange designed to trade digital assets through trusted intermediaries. The platform will provide services to both institutional and retail investors and ensure a secure environment for digital asset trading. Notable supporters of this initiative included well-known institutions such as Charles Schwab, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital, Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, strengthening the credibility and strength of the exchange within the market.

In 2022, despite the crypto winter, growth in the crypto sector increased by 5%, indicating continued interest in the underlying technology. Additionally, the 2022 Celent survey revealed that 91% of institutional investors are willing to invest in tokenized assets, highlighting strong demand.

The upcoming season may see an even larger influx of institutional capital into the crypto domain, exemplified by institutions like MicroStrategy, which is expanding its crypto holdings by acquiring an additional 1,045 Bitcoins to its growing coffers. Additionally, EY-Parthenon’s research shows that the majority of institutional investors have strong belief in blockchain technology and the sustainable value of crypto assets, leading them to plan for a substantial increase in digital asset investments over the next two to three years. Is.

Furthermore, there is growing interest among investors to participate in tokenizing financial assets, prompting institutions to actively seek opportunities to tokenize their own assets in response to the evolving financial landscape. As the industry matures and gains legitimacy, new financial products tailored specifically for institutional investors may emerge, facilitating their entry into the market.

regulatory clarity

In 2020, as the cryptocurrency market boomed, it inevitably attracted the attention of regulators around the world. Some countries reacted by imposing outright bans, but others adopted a more measured strategy and began the process of developing regulatory frameworks to monitor and control the rapidly growing domain of digital assets.

In 2021, US regulatory developments – particularly related to the SEC’s position on cryptocurrencies – became central to the global narrative surrounding cryptocurrencies. The industry was cautious due to the ongoing discussion about cryptocurrency regulations and pressure for approval of a Bitcoin ETF. Concurrently, China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading has resulted in substantial market restructuring and conversations regarding decentralization.

The cryptocurrency regulatory environment began to evolve in 2022. After initial discussions, many countries established the precise legislative framework with regulations governing cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings (ICOs) and DeFi platforms. At the same time, the global movement to create central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) grew, with many countries introducing or testing their own digital currencies.

This year, significant developments reshaped the global cryptocurrency landscape. For example, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand is set to ease restrictions on retail investments related to ICOs, aiming to encourage digital investment and boost market growth.

Meanwhile, the EU took decisive action by implementing the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework in April 2023, ushering in a new era of comprehensive crypto regulations within the region.

A key moment came in July 2023 when a ruling by US Circuit Judge Analisa Torres confirmed Ripple’s compliance with the law regarding XRP sales on public exchanges, marking a significant legal victory for the cryptocurrency sector against US regulators. . However, he also clarified that Ripple violated securities laws by offering XRP to hedge funds and institutional buyers.

In September, four members of the United States Congress rallied for immediate approval of a spot Bitcoin listing by Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler. As these events have unfolded, we have also seen growing anticipation of a spot Bitcoin ETF. This potential milestone holds the potential to introduce a clearer regulatory framework, providing the cryptocurrency industry and investors with a more structured and defined trajectory.

Confluence of AI and Web3

The convergence of Web3 and AI technology began to dramatically change the cryptocurrency environment in the final months of 2020. Predictive analytics and AI-powered trading algorithms gained popularity, enabling institutional and individual investors to make data-driven choices in an unregulated cryptocurrency market. With the use of this technology, market analysis is improved, allowing investors to predict price fluctuations and make the most of their trading strategies during bullish periods.

The relationship between Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI) grew stronger in 2021. AI-powered DApps became more prevalent, providing innovative solutions in areas like NFTs and DeFi. This integration resulted in a boom in the market, making yield farming, and NFT creation and trading more efficient. AI-powered sentiment analysis tools also played an important role, providing insights into market sentiment and trends, helping investors make informed decisions.

In 2022, we saw the maturity of AI and Web3 integration with projects like Aave, which used AI algorithms to streamline lending processes, Rarible used AI to provide personalized NFT curation. These initiatives demonstrated secure, automated and trustworthy transactions, thereby increasing investor confidence.

The confluence of AI and Web3 is set to redefine this Christmas season once again. AI algorithms will further evolve, allowing proactive trading decisions and real-time monitoring of market data. Web3 technologies are expected to support creative investment models and decision-making processes, especially in the areas of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and AI-powered governance systems.

The inclusion of AI-generated content in crypto in the form of NFTs and AI-powered virtual reality experiences could be a driving force in the market in the coming months. This enthusiasm could contribute to new liquidity in the markets and growth of the industry.

