3 things to watch in the market as the stock aims to extend its winning streak

Wall Street pushed higher this holiday-shortened trading week, as the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each closed up about 1%. It was the fourth consecutive week of gains for the major averages. This step has been taken with the hope that inflation is decreasing and the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates. Treasury yields hit multi-month lows during the week, with the federal funds rate remaining below 4.5%, despite a slight increase on Friday. (Treasury yields move inversely to stock prices; as yields fall, investors seeking better returns move money back into the stock market). For us, the main event of the week was Nvidia’s earnings release after the bell on Tuesday. The chip maker once again came into its quarterly print with high Street expectations, but once again exceeded them. Guidance for the current quarter, the final three months of Nvidia’s fiscal year 2024, was equally strong. Still, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) declined modestly. We plan to take some profits after the huge rise in stocks this year along with the general concerns of boom and bust in the semiconductor industry. This is a stock to own, not to trade. The other major mover is the holiday shopping season. Black Friday to Cyber ​​Monday is a huge four-day period for retailers, including Apple, TJX Companies, Foot Locker, Amazon, and Estée Lauder in our portfolio. This shopping kickoff isn’t the end all be all for retail, but it can set the tone. So, we’ll be looking at data next week that can give us an early insight into how the season is shaping up. Signals are a bit mixed, with some calling for an increase in spending compared to last year and others expecting it to remain largely flat. Additionally, there will be some more macroeconomic releases next week, with two portfolio companies scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday. There are three main areas to keep your eye on. 1. Spending data: The most important economic release came Thursday with individual spending and income reports. This is where we find the important core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. As of Friday, the consensus expectation is for a 3.5% annual rate of advance, down from the 3.7% annual rate seen in the September report. Of course, anything closer to the Fed’s 2% target will be welcomed by investors. The second estimate of the Gross Domestic Price Index for the third quarter came out on Wednesday. It provides a good high-level overview on the state of the economy. But it’s important to remember that the GDP reading is very backward looking – we’re already 2 months into the fourth quarter. For this reason, we place more emphasis on monthly economic releases, such as the personal spending reports above. And what’s more, we value management commentary that both reflects what’s happening now and is forward-looking. 2. Updates on housing: New home sales come out on Monday and pending home sales are released on Thursday. Both reports should provide some insight into the rate of housing cost and shelter cost inflation – an important monitoring item for the Fed as it proves that inflation is a sticky area still being fought out. Until we get some real relief here, don’t expect the Fed to move beyond its higher long-term outlook on interest rates. The last notable report of the week comes with the ISM Manufacturing report on Friday. The ISM report measures the rate of contraction and expansion in the sector, measured by distance from that 50-level benchmark. Below 50, the faster the contraction will be. Above 50, the faster the rate of expansion will be. Currently, economists are projecting a reading of 47.7, which would indicate a slower rate of contraction than the 46.7 reading found in October. 3. Earnings: Foot Locker (FL) reports before the opening bell on Wednesday. We are not expecting a positive release, given that we have cut our positions previously. In addition to the reported results, management’s commentary on the progress made in righting the ship will be important, as well as updates on the holiday shopping season and inventory levels. The results of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday will not be reflected in the reported numbers, so we need to listen to the call for details. As for Salesforce (CRM), which reports after the bell on Wednesday, we’re looking at how well management is maintaining the balance between growth and profitability. There is no doubt that artificial intelligence is also going to be a hot topic. But buzzwords aside, we want to hear how recent investments in AI, such as Einstein GPT, are doing from a sales perspective. The pace of deal activity will also be another thing for us to monitor: are deals taking longer to sign? If so, what is management doing to address it? Here is a complete breakdown of all the important domestic data in the coming week. Monday, November 27th 10:00am ET: New Home Sales Before the bell: Cerence (CRNC) After the bell: Zscaler (ZS) Tuesday, November 28th 10:00am ET: Consumer Confidence Before the bell: Pinduoduo (PDD) , Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Elbit Systems (ESLT) After the bell: CrowdStrike (CRWD), Workday (WDAY), Intuit (INTU), Splunk (SPLK), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), NetApp (NTAP), Azek (AZEK) Wednesday, Nov 29 at 8:30 AM ET: GDP Before the bell: Foot Locker (FL), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Petco (WOOF), Hormel Foods (HRL), Bilibili (BILI) After the Bell: Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Okta (OKTA), Synopsis (SNPS), Pure Storage (PSTG), Five Below (FIVE), PVH (PVH) Thursday, November 30 at 8:30 AM ET : Personal Spending & Income 8:30am ET: Initial Jobless Claims 10:00am ET: Pending Home Sales Before the bell: Kroger (KR), Big Lots (BIG), Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO), TD Bank ( TD), Royal Bank of Canada (RY) After the bell: Marvell (MRVL), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Dell Technologies (DELL), Ambarella (AMBA) Friday, December 1 at 10:00 AM ET: ISM Manufacturing From the bell Previously: Bank of Montreal (BMO) (See here for a full list of shares in Jim Cramer’s charitable trust.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. . Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

Foot Locker, the athletic shoe store with buyers.

Jeff Greenberg | Universal Images Group | getty images

Wall Street pushed higher this holiday-shortened trading week, as the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each closed up about 1%. It was the fourth consecutive week of gains for the major averages.

This step has been taken with the hope that inflation is decreasing and the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates. Treasury yields hit multi-month lows during the week, with the federal funds rate remaining below 4.5%, despite a slight increase on Friday. (Treasury yields move inversely to stock prices; as yields fall, investors seeking better returns move money back into the stock market).

Source: www.cnbc.com