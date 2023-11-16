3 things investors should pay attention to as they chase the year-end stock-market rally

Stocks are enjoying a strong November after several tough months.

Wada Research says there are a few factors investors should be aware of when chasing a year-end rally.

Mega-cap tech is still attractive and sectors like airlines and hotels may still benefit from strong consumer spending.

According to Wanda Research, the stock market may rise at the end of the year and if investors are planning to make profits then they should pay attention to three things.

The recent uptick contrasts with some forecasters’ outlook for the broader economy, with many sectors showing signs of a recession. The labor market appears to be cooling, with retail sales in October falling for the first time since March.

But according to Jai Malhi, senior vice president at Vanda Research, equities still have room for upside before investors start pricing in a downturn.

“The data is not screaming about a recession (at least not yet), which could provide a short-term landing spot for bullish risks,” Malhi said, citing three key themes for investors to consider. Whether they are planning to capture the year-end stock market gains.

Here are three things to keep in mind for investors chasing any upside in stocks by the end of 2023.

1. Chase mega-cap tech

“Chase the mega-cap tech rally despite signs it’s becoming a more crowded trade,” Malhi said.

Other Wall Street forecasters have warned against investing in mega-cap tech stocks because of the risk of those companies being overvalued. According to some analysts, Magnificent Seven stocks — a group of 7 mega-cap tech firms that have rallied on Wall Street’s AI enthusiasm this year — have generated most of the gains for the S&P 500, a trend that looks set to continue. is unlikely.

But most of the recent gains in the Magnificent Seven have been entirely due to retail investors buying into Tesla. According to Wanda, the exclusion of Tesla’s purchase from the rest of the group suggests there may still be room for upside in the mega-cap tech sector.

Barring Tesla, the Magnificent Seven names have scope for increased buying by retail investors. wanda research

More hedge funds are also dialing back their shorts on the Magnificent Seven, while building shorts in the broader S&P 500, according to Wanda data.

Hedge funds are short on Magnificent Seven shares. wanda research

2. There are less crowded businesses

Investors should keep an eye on less crowded trades.

Airline stocks may fit the bill here, Malhi said. Although U.S. consumers held off spending last month, the underperformance of airline stocks was partly due to rising oil prices, which had pushed up costs.

But crude oil prices have declined in recent weeks, which could make the airline industry more attractive, Malhi said.

Meanwhile, losses in airline stocks are near two-year peaks. Malhi suggested this could be a possible sign that investors are becoming too bearish on the industry.

“This is where the short-term opportunity looks more attractive for airlines,” he said.

3. Be aware that there is little potential for stocks to rise

Malhi warned that gains could be strong but fleeting, and investors may not be able to withstand the surge in equities for long. This is because the market may soon start pricing in a recession in the US economy, pointing to a weak potential bounce in 2024.

“To be clear, there is a short runway in which equities can rally, between now and when the market is pricing in a bearish trend,” Malhi said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com