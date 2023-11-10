3 theses that will drive Ethereum and Bitcoin into the next bull market

After 2021, we entered an era in cryptocurrencies where people stopped talking only about financial decentralization and started widely discussing the tokenization of everything, partly through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Thank You for.

This shift represents an important perspective that is set to guide three principles for the upcoming bull market. To fully understand these theses, it is important to understand that everything is data. Money is data. Your engagement with a brand is data. Your credentials are data. Have ticket data for your favorite shows.

Since 2021, the ecosystem has started storing a large portion of this data on the blockchain in the form of alternative tokens, NFTs, and timestamps, which act as a data repository in this context.

While not all data needs to be on the blockchain, the ability to have data on the blockchain fundamentally changes how we store, share, and use data for automated and secure instructions and transactions.

And it looks like this possibility of tokenizing everything is coming to Bitcoin. This gives rise to the first thesis.

Ordinals and similar protocols continue to grow, while Bitcoin becomes a network for multi-assets (or multiple data types).

In January 2023, Casey Rodmore publicly released the Ordinals Protocol, which, in essence, allows permanent entry of any file type into the Bitcoin blockchain.

In less than a year, the community has already conducted experiments in which music, artwork, journalistic articles, and even video games are being imprinted on the world’s leading blockchain.

The Ordinals Protocol was not the first to allow this, but it has gained the most traction. And everything indicates that this is a flame that will not be extinguished.

More than just a technical protocol, a culture and a mindset has been created where more and more builders see Bitcoin as a canvas for building other projects and applications, and there is no stopping the well-established cultural movements. Could.

But remember: not everything needs to be stored 100% on-chain, as this is expensive and, for some applications, ineffective.

Therefore, protocols like Taproot Assets – which enable the creation of other assets on the Bitcoin network – but in a way that most information remains off-chain, will be necessary.

When it comes to storage costs on Layer-1 blockchains, it looks like Layer-2 blockchains are ready to shine.

Crypto will break out of its bubble and eventually reach the everyday person through layer-2 blockchain

Those who were active during the 2021 bull market recall that $50 was almost standard for transaction fees on Ethereum, not to mention spikes, such as during the minting of the Otherside NFT by Yuga Labs, where users spent six Ether ( ETH). ) per transaction.

It’s simple: If blockchain is not invisible, it will not reach the mainstream. And expensive and slow transactions make blockchain highly deserving of attention.

That’s why layer-2 blockchains – designed to scale layer-1 blockchains – will be so important to the next bull market.

Although they have been around for years, neither they nor the markets were mature enough to build on them in the last cycle. On the one hand, many companies and developers were not convinced that layer-2 was stable enough to handle a significant influx from the mainstream. On the other hand, the issue was also that people acted in the heat of the moment without much study and understanding.

The number of projects building redundantly on Ethereum was significant, and the reasons varied: it was cultural, because some companies didn’t even know what secondary layers were, or just because everyone was building on Ethereum.

Now, with all the lessons learned and the calm that has come in the bear market, it is clear that the construction mindset is much more mature, and the ‘functions’ that blockchain can perform have become much clearer to those who are building. Are .

And the best thing will be the implementation of EIP-4844, which is expected in a few months on the Ethereum network, and will further reduce the transaction costs of layer-2 networks, making them even more invisible and stronger to attract Will go. and retain a mainstream audience.

Comparison of gas charges before and after EIP-4844. Source: IntotheBlock

But invisible infrastructure is useless if people can’t connect to it and companies can’t build on it. However, the solution is already here!

Abstraction solutions will be the main gateway and retention mechanism for users and large traditional companies on Web3

The bigger issue is that with the tokenization of everything, decentralization is more of a hindrance than a help in some cases.

If the topic is of Bitcoin (BTC) custody, the topic of decentralization is relevant. However, when the topic turns to token stamps or company loyalty certificates, the value does not lie in the decentralization of the system. Therefore, simplifying the user experience by abstracting complex processes – such as creating semi-custodial wallets with social logins or removing concerns about gas fees – makes complete sense and is necessary.

Intangible solutions were the missing bridge so that the crypto universe no longer remained an exclusive technical environment for technically skilled people willing to face various challenges and complex journeys. But now, they are ready to shine!

And it’s not about ending decentralization, it’s about having an option. Those who want to remain 100% decentralized can do so, but those who no longer have a choice. This way, it keeps the crypto ecosystem from dying in the famous innovation abyss. Because great infrastructures are meaningless if people can’t connect to them in everyday life and navigate them easily.

The technology adoption life cycle highlights the gap between early adopters and the mainstream market. Source: Jeffrey A. “Crossing the Chasm” by Moore.

What is not often discussed is how important these intangible solutions are for even traditional companies to effectively engage in Web3. How many companies currently have a team of developers who can program in blockchain languages ​​like Solidity? Making it easy for builders to get started is also important.

Dividing the mainstream blockchain journey into four stages, we can say that the account abstraction solution, along with the progress outlined in thesis two, will take Web3 to its final stage – with better infrastructure, less tech builders and brand games. will be involved, and the number of applications, projects and use cases has increased manifold, attracting mainstream attention.

As of today, it seems that the major blockchains will be viewed more as platforms for multi-asset consensus in the next market cycle and less as currencies. The crown jewel will be the discovery of scalability, making layers more invisible and less complex for users to navigate and businesses to integrate. Welcome to Phase 2 of T for Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Lugui Tillier is the Chief Commercial Officer of Lumx Studios, a Web3 studio that counts BTG Pactual Bank, Latin America’s largest investment bank, among its investors. Lumx Studios has previous Web3 cases with Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Nestlé and Meta. The author has investments related to Ordinals Protocol, although none are named in this article.

