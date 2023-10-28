3 tech stocks to load instantly

InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cloud computing, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and other emerging innovations that reshape our lives and economies remain a focal point for investors seeking strong growth. With top tech stocks constantly innovating, an allocation to this sector is essential.

However, rapid innovation also leads to large-scale disruption. Indeed, some incumbents face competition from new entrants with superior technologies. At the same time, some smaller players lack the scale and distribution to challenge Big Tech. Investors know to be selective, choosing markets with strategic competitive advantages or rapidly growing total addressables.

From the growing automotive semiconductor market to cloud data platforms and niche software, the following companies exemplify the pinnacle of technological advancement. Let’s look at three tech stocks to consider adding to your portfolio.

NXP Semiconductor (NXPI)

Source: Lukasek / Shutterstock.com

dutch based NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:nxpi) produces semiconductors for various automotive applications, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle network, secure car access and cockpit.

Semiconductor content per vehicle is increasing due to advanced security, connectivity, multimedia applications, and standardization of high-end options in most vehicles. KPMG estimates that the automotive semiconductor market could grow at a compounded AGR of 7.7%, reaching $200 billion by 2040.

In the second quarter of 2023, NXPI generated more than 56% of its revenue from its automotive segment. The company has been hailed as an automotive semiconductor leader, continuing to win deals with automakers like NIO (NYSE:NIO,

Beyond automotive, NXP is a leader in near-field communications technologies that are critical to mobile payments and counting. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a major customer.

Under its Industrial and Internet of Things (IoT) segment, it offers embedded processors and MCUs for various applications. Additionally, it remains a major supplier of chips for communications infrastructure, such as amplifiers used in 5G equipment.

However Industrial and IoT declined by -19% year-on-year (year after year), they increased by 15% quarter on quarter (quarter by quarter, Meanwhile, automotive continued its impressive record with growth of 9% year-on-year. It’s time to buy one of the top tech stocks cheap at 16x earnings.

snowflake (ice)

Source: Miscellaneous Photography/Shutterstock

snowflake (NYSE:Ice) is well poised to gain a significant share in the cloud computing and data analytics sector. Additionally, AI applications will collect and analyze more data, presenting a tailwind.

The Snowflake Data Lake and Warehouse Platform enables enterprises to query and create insights from their data. Enterprise customers are subscribing to its data analytics services for significant cost savings.

Since its public debut, Snowflake has demonstrated strong growth, increasing revenue by 82% over the past three years. Apart from acquiring new customers, it has expanded existing customer relationships. The company’s net retention rate in the latest quarter was an impressive 142%, highlighting the value it delivers to its user base.

Snowflake has a massive growth trajectory, fueled by partnerships with major cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. These relationships validate Snowflake’s value proposition and enable it to reach a much broader customer base.

Analysts see this stock to buy as an AI beneficiary. Baird recently reiterated its outperform rating on the stock. His $200 price target is 30% above current levels.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

Source: Igorgolovniov / Shutterstock.com

After impressive Q3 earnings, Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:rop) is a diversified software business that operates in a variety of niche markets. ROP provides specialized solutions in application software, network software and technology. Their products are often mission-critical, resulting in a loyal customer base and recurring revenue streams.

Over the past few years, Roper has become a cash-generating machine through high-margin niche software acquisitions and divestitures of its less profitable industrial businesses. Notably, the company has maintained an industry-leading adjusted EBITDA margin of over 40%. This cash generation provides resources to pursue strategic acquisitions and invest in growth initiatives.

Roper Technologies delivered an excellent Q3 2023 performance, with total revenue up 16% YOY and organic revenue up 6%. Management continued its record of acquisitions.

“We invested $2.0 billion in vertical software acquisitions during the third quarter, highlighted by Syntellis Performance Solutions, which has been combined with our Strata Decision Technology business,” said CEO Neal Hann.

Now, ROP is a high-margin software business that trades at 27 times forward earnings, a reasonable multiple for one of the top tech stocks.

On the date of publication, Charles Mooney did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com publishing guidelines.

Charles Mooney has extensive writing experience across a variety of industries, including personal finance, insurance, technology, wealth management, and stock investing. He has written for a variety of financial websites, including Benzinga, The Balance, and Investopedia.

