Many tech stocks rallied last year as bullish enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, software and chips offset bearish concerns about higher interest rates, geopolitical conflicts and other macro headwinds.

but with nasdaq composite Now approaching all-time highs, some investors may be reluctant to add more tech stocks to their portfolios. However, I believe it is still safe to buy more shares meta platform (Meta-0.40%), asml (ASML 2.89%), and broadcom (AVGO 0.68%) as bears are concerned about a potential recession. That’s why I would buy these three supercharged tech stocks without hesitation.

1. Meta Platform

World’s largest social media company Meta Platforms to lose its luster in 2022 ApplePrivacy changes for iOS, stiff competition from ByteDance’s TikTok and macro headwinds stymied the growth of its core advertising business. Additionally, it increased its spending on its unprofitable Reality Labs business. During that challenging year, its revenue and earnings per share declined by 1% and 38%, respectively.

But in 2023, Meta’s revenue grew 16% as its earnings soared 73%. Its advertising business recovered as Chinese e-commerce and gaming companies increased their spending on Facebook and Instagram, it revamped its algorithms to counter Apple’s iOS changes and it struck a chord with TikTok’s short videos Reels expanded to keep. That recovery indicated that Meta could continue to subsidize Reality Labs’ expensive expansion with its high-margin advertising revenue.

On top of that, Meta ended the year with enough cash to initiate its first dividend and increase its existing buyback plan to $50 billion. Analysts expect Meta’s revenue and earnings to grow 19% and 31%, respectively, in 2024. These are impressive growth rates for a stock that trades at just 24x forward earnings – so investors shouldn’t hesitate to buy Meta right now, even as it trades slightly below its all-time high. doing.

2. ASML

ASML is the world’s largest producer of lithography systems, which are used to optically etch circuit patterns on silicon wafers. It is also the world’s only producer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems for manufacturing the smallest and densest chips.

ASML’s dominance in that critical chip manufacturing technology makes it the linchpin of the global semiconductor market. Its revenue rose 30% in 2023 as the world’s top foundries installed more EUV systems, but it expects its revenue to remain roughly flat in 2024 as tight export restrictions have slashed its sales to Chinese chipmakers. Analysts expect its revenue to remain flat and its earnings to decline by 4%.

But looking ahead, ASML expects to generate “significant growth” in 2025 as PC sales stabilize, the smartphone market heats up, and it expands its next-generation “high-NA” EUV to produce smaller chips. Will increase the shipment of the system. For 2025, analysts expect its revenue and earnings to grow 24% and 45%, respectively.

ASML’s stock may seem a bit expensive at 43 times forward earnings, but its dominance in the lithography market justifies that high valuation. Investors who are bullish on the semiconductor market should still buy this stock.

3. Broadcom

Broadcom sells a wide range of wireless, optical, data storage, networking, mobile and industrial chips. It has also expanded into the infrastructure software market over the past six years by acquiring CA Technologies, Symantec’s enterprise security division and cloud software giant VMware.

Broadcom still earned more than a fifth of its revenue from Apple over the past two fiscal years. However, its acquisition of VMware last November – which boosted its software business to almost half of its top line – should significantly reduce its dependence on the iPhone maker. It should also reduce its overall exposure to the cyclical semiconductor sector and become a more diversified tech giant.

Analysts expect Broadcom’s revenue and adjusted earnings to grow 40% and 10%, respectively, in fiscal 2024 (which ends in October) as it integrates VMware. In fiscal 2025, they expect its revenue and adjusted earnings to grow 11% and 20%, respectively, as it wraps up that acquisition and its integration expenses. These are strong growth rates for a stock that trades at 27 times forward earnings and pays a forward yield of 1.7%. Investors looking for a stable tech play that offers balanced exposure to the semiconductor, infrastructure software, and cloud markets should not hesitate to buy Broadcom stock today.

Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Leo Sun has positions in ASML, Apple, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Apple, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

