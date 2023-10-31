3 Strong Stocks to Dump Before It’s Too Late

Equity markets, especially Nasdaqhas shown remarkable resilience and growth since the beginning of 2023. However, things have changed significantly in the last few months. s&p500 And the Nasdaq is returning just 10.0% and 26.8% since the beginning of the year. For example, in September, these indices returned 34.1% and 17.6% respectively, reflecting the volatility experienced in the markets recently.

With no further ado, below are three stocks that have underperformed for most of 2023. Subsequent periods of volatility can suddenly reduce returns even further; Therefore, investors should sell before it is too late.

EPAM System (EPAM)

The APAM Systems logo is seen on the side of an office building.

Source: Tricky_Shark / Shutterstock.com

EPAM System (NYSE:EPAM) is a technology services company that provides digital platform engineering and software development services globally. The company’s engineering services include requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration. EPAM provides what the company calls ‘infrastructure management services’, which includes software development, testing and maintenance of private and public digital infrastructure.

EPAM has benefited from many companies outsourcing certain tasks to technical or professional services companies, allowing them to focus their resources on what matters. Since 2019, the technology services company has maintained strong top-line growth rates in the double digits, while margins have reached where you’d expect from a technology services provider (typically between 32-34%).

Unfortunately, in 2023, revenue growth has been weak, with only a 3.4% Y/Y increase in the first quarter and a 2.1% decline in the second quarter. The decline in top-line growth is probably mostly due to the changing economic environment. EPAM’s management team maintained weak revenue guidance due to reduced customer demand. The stock is down about 32.2% YTD, and if investors are still in it, they should seriously consider selling before losing more money.

Lightspeed (LSPD)

The Lightspeed Commerce logo on the smartphone represents LSPD stock.

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

speed of light (NYSE:LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to manage their online and offline operations. The company has expanded its offerings to include payments, marketing, analytics, and loyalty programs. Digital transformation efforts among SMBs have created many growth opportunities for Lightspeed in recent years. Since 2017, the commerce platform’s revenue growth has averaged 61.2%.

However, Lightspeed has several weaknesses that could weaken both the company’s growth prospects and the value of its shares. First and foremost, the company is currently operating in an economic environment that is not very kind to SMBs, its core customer base. Small and medium-sized businesses may churn or not upgrade certain products or services during times of uncertainty, which could negatively impact Lightspeed’s near-term growth rates. Furthermore, Lightspeed faces stiff competition from other Shopify (NYSE:Shop, block (NYSE:Social class), And paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL, The commerce platform’s elevated valuation, which sits at 63.8 times forward earnings, has now become harder to recommend as investors continue to scrutinize valuation multiples.

Bill Holdings (BILL)

stock to sell

Source: chanpipat / Shutterstock.com

bill holdings (NYSE:Bill) is a cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies the billing and revenue management process for businesses. The company helps its customers create invoices, collect payments, recognize revenue, and comply with accounting standards. Over the years, BILL enjoyed strong demand for its services, as more businesses across the board shifted to subscription-based and recurring revenue models.

However, similar to Lightspeed, BILL is already suffering from sluggish customer growth due to its historical focus on SMBs. Year-over-year growth for quarterly revenue in 2023 lags the triple digit growth metrics the company reported in 2022. Despite slower growth, BILL is still trading at an inflated valuation of 52.0x forward earnings. Existing investors should sell before the stock undergoes a major devaluation.

On the date of publication, Tirek Torres did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com publishing guidelines.

Tyrick Torres has been studying and participating in the financial markets since college, and he has a particular passion for helping people understand complex systems. His areas of expertise are semiconductor and enterprise software equities. He has work experience in both investments (public and private markets) and investment banking.

