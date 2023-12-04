3 Strategies for Effective Leadership from a Former Astronaut

Maria Petrishina / iStock

What does leadership look like?

Although there are various approaches to leading a team, many of us come to common questions in our search for an effective leadership style: How can I be there for my team? Do I need to have respect, or earn it? And the most important question: How can I ensure that my team trusts me?

Cady Coleman has grappled with these questions throughout her career as a chemist, engineer, Air Force colonel, and astronaut. In conversation with TED science curator David Biello, Coleman shares three strategies for establishing and maintaining trust in a leader. No matter your career, these tips can help prepare your team to meet any challenges you face – in outer space or here on Earth.

People often say, “There is no ‘I’ in team”… but maybe there should be.

1. Be adventurous enough to get to know your team members as individuals

People often say, “There’s no ‘I’ in team”… but Coleman says, maybe there should be. Every member of your team is a whole person, and since many of the problems we face at work are interdisciplinary, understanding who each person is beyond the 9 to 5 is valuable. Being sensitive enough to know your team this way is an essential skill for any leader.

When you’re able to say, “I think your world is different from mine, and I want to understand more about it,” you’re not just building trust; You’re opening a communication channel that teaches you more about your teammate’s qualities, says Coleman. These types of conversations require a willingness and bravery to be vulnerable. Once you know what everyone brings to the table, you can foster the development of qualities that can lead the team to collective success.

For example, as Coleman prepared for life on the space station, her advisors warned that being away from family for long periods of time could be difficult. However, this was not a problem for her – she had been traveling and working away from her family for over a decade. After sharing her experience, her coworkers realized that not only would she adapt to life on the space station, but she could also help others cope with the change.

2. Create a culture that is open to everyone’s ideas

While leaders have to guide their teams, it’s equally important to let everyone know that they can advocate for themselves and bring their ideas to the table.

Coleman benefited from such leadership at NASA when she was training to go to the space station. In the event of budget cuts, NASA announced that they would be removing their smaller space suits, meaning that if one is not qualified to use the larger space suits, they cannot go to the space station. This presented a choice for Coleman: wait for NASA to get a suitable suit for her or figure out how she could train in a larger suit. By working with NASA decision makers, Coleman was able to transfer her training to using the larger suits. If she hadn’t felt free to speak, she says, she would have been waiting 10 years to go to the space station in a tiny suit.

When you make trust-building a central goal, the rest falls more easily.

3. Make faith your mission

Sometimes establishing trust in the workplace can be more difficult than you expect, but when you make trust-building a central goal, the rest falls more easily. Workplace dynamics are always changing – maybe one partner’s work/life priorities have changed, or a major mistake requires you all to work together under new pressures. These challenges make it difficult to foster trust, but they are also moments of opportunity.

If a new challenge has arisen or trust has been violated, Coleman reminds us to “always explore the why and the what.” Be sure to ask: why did this happen, why do they feel this way, and what can be done about it? Be open to different approaches and don’t give up if you don’t succeed at first. Connection is often in the little things you do; Talk about food or music, write a note to appreciate an idea and ask to hear more. This level of connection and vulnerability may not feel intuitive at first, but as you make trust a core part of your mission, it gets easier.

Trust, Coleman reminds us, is both given and earned. As a woman, she knew that gaining the trust of some male colleagues could be extra challenging. His approach was simple: he performed well and with patience and persistence learned the language of his colleagues and taught them his own. There will always be challenges in gaining trust, but if you model vulnerability, openness, and understanding for your team, you’ll find that the rewards will always be there, too.

This post was adapted from a recent LinkedIn Live conversation with Cady Coleman, former NASA astronaut and author of the upcoming book, Sharing Space: An Astronaut’s Guide to Mission, Wonder, and Making Change, due out in July 2024.



Watch the full LinkedIn conversation here:



A message from our partner the United States Air Force: The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight, and win – providing airpower anytime, anywhere. Whether full-time, part-time, in or out of uniform, every person who serves plays a vital role in helping us achieve mission success.

Source: ideas.ted.com