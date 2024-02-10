3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 into $1 Million (or More) The Motley Fool

The stock market is one of the best ways to build lasting wealth. This is because over time, widespread S&P 500 Average annual returns have been around 10%.

But if we look back at history, we’ll find some businesses that have crushed the market, turning small investments into seven-figure sums.

Take a closer look here Apple (AAPL 0.41%), costco (cost -0.10%), and home depot (HD -0.16%), Three Great Consumer Stocks That Turned $1,000 into Over $1 Million.

1. Apple

The world’s most valuable brand occupies the first place in this list. Apple has been the leader when it comes to selling the most popular electronics products. And that’s driven FAANG stocks up nearly 191,000% over the past 43 years, turning $1,000 into $1.9 million today, including dividends.

While the iPhone still brings in more than half the revenue, the business is finding success with other devices like MacBooks, AirPods and the Watch. Combined, hardware accounted for 81% of total sales in Q1FY24.

But the software and services division is rapidly moving towards becoming a more important business driver. Offers include things like Apple Card, Pay, Music, TV+, iCloud, and advertising. Revenue here grew 11%, which was more than the company’s total. With gross margins in excess of 70%, Services could boost Apple’s profitability over time.

Investors expecting similar returns from this business over the next several decades should probably temper expectations. Apple’s huge revenue base is struggling to grow at a high rate. Sales declined 2.8% in FY23, indicating a maturing enterprise.

And the current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.3 is very expensive, at least based on the average valuation over the last 10 years. This may also limit further returns.

2. Costco

With trailing 12-month sales of $241 billion, Costco is the world’s third-largest retailer. It operates hundreds of warehouses around the world, providing buyers with high quality merchandise at extremely low prices. This business model hasn’t changed for decades.

Although Costco seems like a boring company, the returns are exciting. The retail stock is up 123,000% over the past 49 years, including dividends. Even in recent years, stocks have crushed the broader market. Special lump sum payments have boosted profits, such as the $15 dividend declared in December.

What sets Costco apart from a typical retailer is its successful subscription model. Consumers would pay an annual fee for the right to shop at the warehouse, providing a high-margin and recurring revenue stream. Subscription sales grew 8.2% last quarter, with renewal rates exceeding 90% worldwide.

Like Apple, Costco is not a cheap stock by any means, trading at a P/E multiple of 49.4. This is 47% higher than its previous 10-year average. Although there is potential for meaningful growth, with management planning to open new stores at a healthy pace, a move that will certainly boost the earnings figures, buying the stock today is not a smart idea.

3. Home Depot

Another top retailer that turned $1,000 into over $1 million is home depot (HD-0.16%). The home improvement giant’s stock has been an even bigger historical winner than Apple or Costco, which you might not expect. Since 1981, Home Depot shares have turned an initial capital outlay of $1,000 into $29.9 million today (including dividends).

Like Costco, Home Depot’s business hasn’t changed much over time. The company sells a variety of tools and supplies through its large stores to do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional customers wishing to decorate their homes. It’s a boring business, but the financial results are excellent.

Home Depot’s operating margin and return on invested capital have averaged 14.2% and 34%, respectively, over the past decade. These metrics are better than the company’s key rivals, lowe’s, Home Depot’s focus on increasing efficiency in its stores by investing in omnichannel capabilities and strengthening the supply chain has helped those metrics.

The business is facing a slight slowdown after strong demand trends during the pandemic. But favorable industry conditions favor solid long-term growth. With shares trading at a reasonable P/E ratio of 23.3, investors may want to take a look at the stock.

While it is unlikely that these three companies will be able to repeat their past performance in the future, they are industry leaders whose dominance continues.

Source: www.fool.com