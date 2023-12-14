3 Stocks That Shook the Market in November The Motley Fool

November was a great month for the stock market, and investors can get an edge by understanding the most important trends driving stock performance. These three stocks took the market by storm last month and reflect some of the most important trends shaping the market right now.

1. Coinbase

coinbase (COIN 7.76%) shares charged 62% higher in November. The company’s quarterly results in the first week of the month were better than expected. The cryptocurrency exchange benefited from strong growth in service and subscription revenues, which offset a decline in transaction fees to help deliver growth of 14% compared to the previous year.

Coinbase was able to deliver impressive top-line performance while recording operating expenses close to the low end of its forecasts. This allowed the company to reach breakeven for the quarter, and it generated nearly $1 billion in free cash flow.

Coinbase posted clear evidence that it is improving operational efficiency at a profitable time. Investors’ optimism was also boosted by an important regulatory development in which a panel of judges requested the SEC to review a previously rejected application. Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

The launch of a Bitcoin ETF – if it happens – is expected to boost demand for the cryptocurrency and provide validation of the asset class in the eyes of more skeptical investors. Bitcoin prices rose over the month, and Coinbase’s continued climb up appears to be highly correlated with that move.

Coinbase also launched crypto futures trading for US customers in November, opening the door to a new revenue stream that could grow over time. The company is taking advantage of current trends and strengthening its position as a leader in a high-growth industry.

Importantly, Coinbase and the cryptocurrency’s rallies signal increased risk tolerance in the capital markets. The movement in crypto markets was certainly news-driven, but that news alone could not possibly have driven such large gains in a risk-averse investment environment.

2. Cloudflare

shares of cloud flare (NET 2.80%) surged 36% last month due to a strong earnings report and momentum in the cybersecurity industry. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue — reported Nov. 2 — rose 32% over the previous year, helping the company’s sales, billings and earnings top Wall Street expectations.

The company also delivered improved customer retention metrics and $35 million of free cash flow, which is delivering bullish results despite macroeconomic headwinds. Cloudflare’s guidance for the current quarter was disappointing, but investors were able to overlook that and remain optimistic.

Strong results from industry peers zscaler And CrowdStrike That helped build momentum among cybersecurity stocks. These companies are delivering strong growth rates and making profits that far exceed analysts’ estimates, and investors are happy.

Growth stocks have suffered over the past two years as higher interest rates hurt enterprise budgets and demand for software products. However, corporate results and economic indicators are providing a variety of data points that are making investors more optimistic. This dynamic is pushing up valuations as investors’ risk appetite continues to rise.

3. Go shopping

Shopify (SHOP 1.88% ) shares soared 54% in November after an unexpectedly strong quarterly report on Nov. 2. Revenue increased 25% over the previous year due to expansion in transaction value, merchant services revenue and subscription revenue. The e-commerce platform’s performance was even more impressive at the bottom line. Shopify improved gross margin by 4 percentage points after selling its logistics business.

The company has also reduced its quarterly operating expenses by more than 20% compared to last year. Shopify swung into profitability and generated $275 million of free cash flow for the quarter, smashing Wall Street expectations.

These results were particularly impressive in the face of growing concerns about consumer strength in a tough macroeconomic environment. High interest rates, a weak jobs market, inflation, and limited access to credit are all hurting buyers. These effects were evident on economic indicators, as retail sales declined in October.

Investors didn’t seem to care, which suggests their economic outlook was even more gloomy than recent data suggests. Growth stocks and retail sector performed better S&P 500 Last month, largely due to a broadly strong earnings season from tech and e-commerce stocks. Short-term market performance is always dictated by changes in investor expectations, and it is clear that the outlook for consumers and the economy as a whole is improving.

Ryan Downey has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Cloudflare, Coinbase Global, CrowdStrike, Shopify, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com