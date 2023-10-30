3 Stocks That Can Help You Become a Millionaire

Do you dream of turning an average income into a seven-figure retirement nest egg? you’re not alone. And it is absolutely possible!

However, you may not be able to accomplish this with relatively low returns on instruments like savings accounts and money markets. In fact, with interest rates now at their highest in two decades, you probably won’t be able to do that with bonds and Treasuries. In fact, the stock market is still the best way to turn a little money into a lot of money later.

Here is a list of three stocks that can help you retire a millionaire. All three are in competitive but resilient businesses; They are each taking advantage of their unique strengths.

1. Nvidia

Its roots are in the video gaming business, but NVIDIA (NVDA +1.86%) has become more than a top technology provider for gamers. The same basic technology behind computer graphics cards is perfectly suited for use in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Estimates place the company’s share of the AI ​​hardware market at around 80%, and some believe it could be higher. The segment saw sales growth of more than 171% year-on-year and more than 141% quarter-on-quarter during the three months ending in July, with artificial intelligence now accounting for more than half of Nvidia’s business.

Credit the launch of its Grace Hopper superchip, which further expands the already incredible potential of AI.

AI development is just getting started. Research firm Technavio believes the market for AI chips made by Nvidia will grow at an annual pace of more than 60% through 2027. Similarly, Precedence Research estimates that this share of the computer hardware market will grow from $43 billion last year to $248 billion by 2030. ,

Even if Nvidia loses some market share to rivals Advanced Micro Devices And intelThere’s enough serious long-term growth in the cards to lift the stock heartily higher.

2. Dutch Brothers

dutch brothers (BROS +2.38% ) may not be a household name, but that may change for this chain of coffeehouses in the near future. to make a clear comparison to starbucks Missed a key point about the company. The Dutch Bros drive-thru offers a more comfortable (and usually faster) experience.

They are also more focused at the local level. It’s not unusual for an outpost of the company to publicly support a neighborhood charity. It’s also not uncommon for employees to raise money for a fellow employee in need. It is a successful business because its corporate culture is strong and healthy.

However, that’s not the only reason Dutch Bros stock has the potential to help you retire a millionaire. The newcomers will step into an exciting time in the company’s history. Incoming CEO Christine Barron plans to have 4,000 stores up and running within the next 10 to 15 years, up from just 754 as of mid-year.

This goal of increasing the number of stores fivefold would likely require the sale of stock or the issuance of debt. And it should more than pay for itself in the long run given how well its drive-thru performs and grows the company’s already profitable business.

3. Visa

Finally, investors seeking reliable long-term growth should consider visa (V 0.78%). It’s not a complicated business: Credit-card issuers provide a convenient means for consumers to make purchases at merchants, collecting a small portion of the value of each transaction in the process.

During the quarter ending in September, the company facilitated 68.4 billion transactions worth a total of $3.2 trillion, generating net revenue of $8.6 billion for Visa, up 11% year over year. More than half of that revenue also turned into net income; This is a (very) high margin business.

It is also a volatile business because it serves directly consumers and corporations who have many other options. That’s why Visa focuses on constant innovation, even when it’s not required. It even operates several different stand-alone innovation centres, so that it is always able to provide its customers with exactly what they need at any time no matter where they are.

For example, the company has figured out how to leverage blockchain technology to facilitate faster cross-border payments. Total cross-border payments volume last quarter was up 16% on a constant-currency basis.

And Visa’s historical results confirm that it is doing its job well while also introducing new products and services. As the chart above shows, the only time in the last 15 years its quarterly top line failed to grow year over year was from mid-2020 to early 2021, when the pandemic was at its peak. Beyond those unusual circumstances, Visa is a revenue-growth bulldozer. Same thing for profits.

