3 Stock-Split Stocks With Upticks of 51% to 128% in 2024, According to Select Wall Street Analysts The Motley Fool

Investing on Wall Street can sometimes feel like a roller-coaster ride. Over the past four years, the three major stock market indexes have oscillated between bear and bull markets with each passing year.

Although volatility is inherent in Wall Street, wild swings often encourage investors to seek out the safety of companies that offer a history of superior performance. Over the past decade, FAANG stocks have been a good example of a group of companies that have outperformed. But over the past two years and change, businesses that have implemented divestitures have attracted investor attention.

A stock-split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to change its stock price and outstanding share count by the same magnitude, without having any impact on its market cap or daily operations. A forward-stock split is used to make a company’s shares more affordable for everyday investors, while a reverse-stock split increases a company’s share price to ensure that it is listed on a major stock exchange. Meets the minimum listing requirements of Rs.

Most investors – and this includes Wall Street professionals – are adept at forward-stock splits. Since July 2021, nine high-profile outperformers have conducted forward splits:

NVIDIA (NVDA 1.12%): 4-for-1 split

Three of these nine stock-split stocks are highfliers that a select group of Wall Street analysts believe will offer up to 128% upside in 2024.

Nvidia: estimated growth of 128%

According to one Wall Street analyst, the stock with the most bullish potential in the new year is post-split semiconductor company Nvidia. Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosseman has a lofty price target of $1,100 on Nvidia shares. Based on the closing price of $483.50 on December 14, this represents a potential gain of 128% for shareholders in 2024.

Mossman’s optimism for the top-performing megacap stock of 2023 is tied to its role as the infrastructure backbone of the artificial intelligence (AI) movement. Nvidia’s A100 and H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) currently account for between 80% and 90% of GPUs deployed in high-compute data centers.

with chip manufacturing company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing It is expected to potentially double its wafer chip on substrate capacity over the next year, hopefully improving Nvidia’s ability to meet strong demand for its A100 and H100 chips. Selling more units next year should boost Nvidia’s sales and profits.

However, there is another side to this story. More specifically, Nvidia’s doubling of sales in the current fiscal year is almost exclusively the result of extraordinary pricing power due to the AI-GPU shortage. As it increases its production, and new competitors enter the fray– Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 0.83%) and intel (INTC 2.17%) – There’s a good chance that Nvidia’s pricing power and gross margins will be impacted.

AMD introduced its MI300X GPU for AI-accelerated data centers in June, but production is expected to ramp up in 2024. Meanwhile, Intel intends to bring its Falcon Shores GPUs to market in 2025, which will be a direct competitor to Nvidia. Things may be as good as they’re going to be for Nvidia.

The last thing to note about Next Big Thing investments is that they have a strong tendency to create early-stage bubbles. Investors have overestimated the demand or uptake of every major trend for the past three decades, and I suspect AI will be an exception. This makes it extremely unlikely for Nvidia to reach Mossman’s $1,100 price target.

Amazon: Estimated to grow by 56%

Another stock-split stock with incredible upside potential in 2024, based on a price target from at least one bullish Wall Street analyst, is e-commerce giant Amazon. According to Redburn Atlantic analyst Alex Hassell, Amazon’s stock could reach $230 per share. If Haissl proves accurate, shareholders could enjoy a 56% gain in the new year.

The biggest challenge against Amazon is that its top revenue segment is cyclical. It generates most of its sales from its world-leading online marketplace. If economic growth slows or a recession occurs domestically or abroad, it would not be surprising to see Amazon’s online revenues decline.

But here’s the thing about Amazon: Its e-commerce segment isn’t that important to its cash flow generation or profitability. Rather, it is this trio of supporting segments that will power the company forward.

No segment is more important to Amazon’s success than Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS accounted for 31% of global cloud infrastructure services spending as of the September-ended quarter. Not only is enterprise cloud spending still in its early innings, but cloud-service margins revolve around extremely low online retail sales margins. Despite accounting for only about one-sixth of Amazon’s net sales, AWS accounts for the lion’s share of the company’s operating income.

Subscription services is another major division for Amazon. In April 2021, then-CEO Jeff Bezos noted that more than 200 million people had signed up for a Prime membership. These subscriptions keep users loyal to Amazon’s ecosystem of products and services, while also generating predictable cash flows.

The third supporting segment of interest is advertising services. With Amazon attracting over 2 billion unique visitors to its website each month, it’s no surprise that advertisers would pay a premium to get their message in front of potentially motivated buyers.

Amazon remains historically cheap relative to its future cash flow potential.

Tesla: Estimated increase of 51%

The third stock to make a mouth-watering stock-split in 2024 is electric-vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, based on Wall Street analyst forecasts. analyst adam jonas Morgan Stanley, who has a history of placing lofty price targets on Tesla’s stock, expects shares to reach $380. If Jonas’ forecast comes true, Tesla shares will rise 51% in the new year.

The front and center catalyst for Tesla is the ongoing rollout of its Cybertruck. Deliveries of the company’s fifth production model (3, S, X and Y are the other four) began in late November. What will be interesting will be whether the refundable cash deposits for the Cybertruck, which was earlier upwards of $1 million, according to CEO Elon Musk, translate into actual orders.

Additionally, Tesla is the only pure-play EV manufacturer that is generating recurring profits based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While legacy automakers are profitable overall, their EV divisions are in danger. Tesla’s first-mover advantage, coupled with its recurring GAAP profits, have made it a popular stock to own.

But like Nvidia, Tesla also faces several challenges that could lead to collapse. For starters, the company started a price war with its competitors earlier this year, which is wreaking havoc on its margins. Tesla has cut selling prices on four of its production models (i.e., excluding the Cybertruck), slicing its operating margin by more than half (from 17.2% to 7.6%) over the last 12-month period.

According to Musk, his company’s pricing strategy is determined by demand. Tesla has lowered the selling price of its production models on more than half a dozen occasions, indicating that demand is low and inventory levels are rising.

Another issue for Tesla is its CEO. Apart from incurring the wrath of securities regulators on a few occasions, Musk has a habit of over-promising and under-promising when it comes to new vehicles and innovations. Tesla’s market cap includes many promised innovations, but many of these promises have remained unfulfilled so far.

Finally, Tesla’s valuation is already supernatural. While most automakers trade at price-to-earnings ratios of 6 to 8, Tesla’s earnings multiple for the coming year is 71. Jonas’ price target in 2024 seems almost impossible to reach.

