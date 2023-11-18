3 Smart Tips for Managing Cash Flow During National Entrepreneurship Month

November is officially National Entrepreneurship Month, which is a good time to remember that small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans and contribute 46% of private sector jobs.

These businesses account for a large portion of the country’s economic activity, and when they are performing well, the broader economy is performing well as well.

But almost every small business owner will readily admit that running your own business is no easy feat. Increased inflation, rising costs, finding good employees, and managing all the financial responsibilities of a business can make the job stressful.

If you need some extra help managing your business’s cash flow right now, here are some tips.

1. Create a forecasting calendar

You can’t predict what will happen, but you can put your expected expenses and earnings on a calendar to better manage your cash flow in the coming months.

Many business owners are focused on what’s going on in the day-to-day operations of their business, but creating a calendar of upcoming bills, payroll, inventory expenses, etc. will help you stay on top of what’s to come. Help may be available.

Additionally, doing a little forecasting of your earnings will help you see where your cash flow may vary. Calculating the difference between your earnings and expenses over the next few months may seem like something you don’t have time for, but the next time you’re making a daily decision that you planned months ago, you’ll be glad you did. did so. ,

2. Get back to budgeting basics

Budgeting isn’t a fun part of running a business, but there are some simple things you can do to make it easier. Relying on the right expense management software can make mundane tasks like tracking your cash flow easier.

Choose an app that you (almost) enjoy using, so that you won’t avoid opening it when you need to track where your money is going. Take some time to test a few apps beforehand to make sure you find one that works for your specific needs. For example, evaluating your accounting software beforehand can save you time later by preventing you from switching to another app during tax time.

3. Make your money move faster

Waiting for money to arrive is no fun. Getting organized with invoicing software can help speed up the process. Not only will you be able to keep track of how much cash flow is coming in, but you will also be able to understand the ups and downs of your cash flow by looking at historical data on your customers’ spending.

And while you’re speeding up your cash flow process, you can also evaluate how your employees are getting their salaries. Payroll can be a headache, but apps make it easy. You can usually scale your payroll software options so you can only use and pay for what you really need.

This is a good time to evaluate the financial needs of your business

Before the new year begins, it might be a good time to evaluate whether your business has the right financial resources. For example, is your business doing well for a credit card company? Since interest rates are still high, you’ll probably want to take a closer look at your card and how your business uses it.

Additionally, you may also want to double-check your business bank accounts. Does your current bank provide the customer service, software and account features you need? Comparing a few business checking accounts can help you answer these questions quickly.

Spending a little time sorting out your financial needs can help you get organized for the year ahead, and it can be especially beneficial when you’re thinking about managing your cash flow.

Source: www.fool.com