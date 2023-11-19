3 small tech stocks that could soar in the next bull market

Tech stocks have had a big rally this year, led by companies involved in the current generative artificial intelligence (AI) discussion. However, the overall market is still awaiting the start of a new uptrend and the economy is working to absorb the effects of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike. S&P 400 (a mid-cap stock index) and Russell 2000 (a small-cap index) has barely moved over the past 12 months after being hit hard in 2022.

Three smaller and less followed technology stocks performed particularly poorly during this period. But all three could still have a very promising future for investors willing to show a little patience. here’s why.

1. Ubiquity: Few have the courage to follow

Robert Pera is having a tough 2023. Not only is the NBA team he has owned since 2012 (Memphis Grizzlies) starting the 2023-24 season in a position below the top tier, but so is his company Ubiquiti (UI 2.56%) has seen its stock price decline by more than 50% so far in 2023.

Pera, who is the founder, CEO and chairman of Ubiquiti, probably cares a lot about this. He owns more than 93% of all outstanding shares of the company.

Enterprise hardware sales continue to decline this year, as many companies remain in cash conservation mode. Consumer electronics, including networking, smart home, security and related office equipment, are also down. After a surge in sales during the peak of the pandemic, there is still a problem of excess inventory that needs to be worked through.

Ubiquiti has a large amount of excess inventory. Revenue remained relatively stable (down 7% year-on-year in Q1FY24 (ending September 2023)), but free cash flow took a huge hit as a result. Sales to enterprise and network service provider customers have cooled recently, leading to a sudden surge in inventory and resulting decline in profitability.

This is the possible reason why the market has turned sour regarding Ubiquiti stock. It doesn’t help that Pera and his company stopped hosting quarterly conference calls years ago to explain their efforts to beat these headwinds. Ubiquiti also has not done any stock repurchases since the beginning of 2022, instead only paying its quarterly dividend (currently yielding 2.1% per annum). Due to these things, Ubiquiti stock may also run away from the market.

However, Ubiquiti has a solid track record of profitable growth since its 2011 IPO. And since investors are scratching their heads about the network hardware company, now may be a buying opportunity. Shares trade at 18 times trailing-12-month earnings per share, which is probably the best value for the stock in years.

I’ve considered opening a short position in Ubiquiti in the past, but this time I can actually live up to the expectation of increased demand for its networking and security hardware.

2. Shift4 Payments: Bet on best-in-class hospitality payments internationally

shift4 payment (Char 0.47%) is a small but fast-growing digital payment acceptance provider. It started with its point-of-sale solutions for in-person transactions, specifically for the hospitality industry. It’s been more than two decades since Founder and CEO Jared Isaacman started Shift4, and its core customers – hotels, restaurants, and other small merchants and businesses – are growing at a steady pace.

In fact, since its IPO in 2020, Shift4’s trailing 12-month revenue has grown from less than $1 billion to nearly $2.4 billion over the last reported year. This also includes the early days of the pandemic, when much of the company’s core customer base was not allowed to do business in person.

In recent years, Shift4 has expanded in new directions, including expanding its payments network to include online (physical card not present) transactions. The clientele is also growing, including NBA and NFL sports and entertainment venues.

However, the next big push will be international. Shift4 recently completed the acquisition of a smaller company called Finaro, which already has a presence in Europe. Shift4 hopes that its low-cost point-of-sale system and behind-the-scenes payment acceptance network will help it replicate its success in the US.

Smaller than larger peers like Shift4 paypal And blockBut it is profitable, and the profit margin is increasing rapidly.

After a bumpy ride after becoming a public concern, this could be a top small-cap payout stock for years to come, especially if a new bull market finally gets underway for this beaten-down part of the stock market. I made purchases last summer and may soon add more purchases to my portfolio.

3. Skywater Technology: A small specialized chip fab is making big progress

In a world where the importance of semiconductors is rapidly increasing, investors’ attention is largely directed towards chip manufacturing giants. Taiwan Semiconductor ManufacturingSamsung, and intel, But a small chip fab (a facility that makes silicon wafers, which are cut into “chips” and packaged into electronic systems) thinks there is room to make a small one.

Skywater Technology (SKYT 7.97%) started as a spinoff of Cyprus Semiconductor (now part of the large German chip maker) infineon) in 2017. Skywater makes the bulk of its money from a contract with the US Department of Defense, but it is gaining momentum by signing development partnerships with start-ups and other companies that need specialized semiconductor technology.

I will emphasize that Skywater is a small operation, and investing in such a business comes with additional risk. Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 37% year over year, bringing its total quarterly sales to just $71.6 million. As you might expect for a fab this small, Skywater isn’t profitable – at least not yet. GAAP net loss in the third quarter was $7.6 million, primarily due to its start-up costs as manufacturing activity began to pick up again.

One potentially positive development for Skywater’s continued growth and long-term progress toward profitability, however, was the chip design software giant’s announcement Cadence Design System Now offers Skywater Development Kits to its customers. This could increase interest in Skywater’s smaller fab.

At any rate, keep in mind that this is by far the riskiest stock out of the three stocks on this small- and mid-cap stock list. Skywater has a lot to prove, and it will rely heavily on picking up new customers and helping existing customers accelerate chip production for their large-scale experimental projects. And with a market capitalization of only $320 million at the time of this writing, there’s a significant risk that this company will be overwhelmed by the sheer size of its peers.

Skywater has shown enough promise to me that I have taken a very small initial position, if it continues positive progress I may add to it. The other top chip stocks remain my primary bets on computing technology so far, but Skywater still doesn’t have the potential for massive growth in the future.

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Block, Cadence Design Systems, PayPal, Shift4 Payments, and Skywater Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Cadence Design Systems, PayPal, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Intel, Shift4 Payments, and Ubiquity and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com