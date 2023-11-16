3 small-cap stocks that could create life-changing wealth over the next 20 years

Investing on Wall Street comes with its inevitable ups and downs. Since this decade began, the prestigious Dow Jones Industrial Averagebroad-based S&P 500and driven by innovation nasdaq composite There have been repeated swings between bull and bear markets.

For short-term traders, these wild fluctuations can be troubling. But for long-term investors, volatility creates opportunities. With small-cap stocks extremely There is value in abundance in recently underperforming megacap companies for patient investors who want to seek them out.

The following are three small-cap stocks that have the potential to generate life-changing wealth for investors over the next 20 years.

pubmatic

The first small-cap stock that can generate life-changing wealth for patient investors is an edtech company pubmatic (PUBM 2.70%).

The biggest hurdle for Pubmatic at this time is the health of the US economy. Although select datapoints show the economy continuing to grow, some money-based metrics are signaling trouble ahead. Advertisers reduce their spending at the first sign of trouble, which adversely impacts PubMatic’s top and bottom line results.

But it’s a two-sided coin that unquestionably favors long-term-thinking investors. Although recessions are an inevitable part of the economic cycle, they tend to end relatively quickly. No recession since World War II has lasted more than 18 months, and only three recessions have lasted more than 12 months. By comparison, most expansions last for several years. Advertising-driven businesses like PubMatic have been able to take advantage of this long period of growth for the US and global economy.

PubMatic finds itself at the center of the fastest growing trend in the advertising industry: digital advertising. More specifically, it is expecting double-digit annual growth from connected TV, video and mobile advertising at least until mid-decade, if not beyond.

The interesting thing about Pubmatic is that it is a sell-side platform (SSP) in the programmatic advertising space. Due to the ongoing consolidation in the SSP sector, there are not many reputable companies left where publishers can sell their digital display space. As a result of decreasing competition, PubMatic’s share of the sell-side programmatic advertising sector has increased from 4% to 4.5%.

Arguably the most attractive aspect of this company is its cloud-based programmatic advertising platform. Instead of relying on a third-party service, Pubmatic wisely decided to build its own infrastructure. With the company’s sales expected to grow in double digits on an annual basis in the long run, it will be able to retain more of its revenue. In other words, this decision is a recipe for significantly higher operating margins.

The final reason for long-term investors to trust PubMatic is the company’s balance sheet. PubMatic closed the September-ending quarter with $171.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, with no debt, and it has been generating positive cash flow for nine years. It is perfectly positioned to succeed in any economic environment.

lovesack

Another small-cap stock with the potential to create life-changing wealth for investors over the coming two decades is the furniture retailer lovesack (Love 5.54%).

If your immediate instinct is to fall asleep when you hear “Furniture Retailer,” you’re not alone. The furniture industry is generally slow growing, highly dependent on foot traffic to physical stores, and often struggles to differentiate its products. Lovesack is nothing like the traditionally wasteful furniture industry.

Without question, the biggest difference between Lovesac and its competitors is its furniture. Although it was originally famous for its beanbag-style chairs, known as “Sacks”, about 90% of its net sales can now be traced to “Sectionals” – modular sofas, which Can be rearranged to fit most living spaces.

Sectionals come with over 200 different cover options; The thread used in their production is derived entirely from recycled plastic water bottles; And there’s no shortage of upgrade options, including wireless charging stations. The point is that sectionals are unique in their functionality, optionality and eco-friendliness.

You might be thinking that all these extra features would be expensive for consumers, and you’re right. But this is a conscious move by Lovesac and its management team. Targeting higher-earning customers, who are less likely to change their spending habits during modest economic downturns, should help Lovesack weather the inevitable storms.

Another reason why Lovesac has the upper hand over its competitors is its omnichannel sales platform. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lovesack successfully shifted a significant portion of its sales online. It also relies on pop-up showrooms and partnerships with brand-name businesses (for example, best Buy And costco wholesale) to enhance brand recognition and promote its products. This approach has resulted in significantly lower overhead and better operating margins than brick-and-mortar retailers.

Lovesac’s innovation and omnichannel sales approach should generate sustained double-digit revenue and profit growth over the long term.

Fiver International

The third small-cap stock that could create life-changing wealth over the next 20 years is online-services marketplace Fiver International (FVRR 6.36%).

Fiverr faces the same short-term challenges that PubMatic is grappling with, such as concerns about the US economy. When a recession occurs, it is quite common for the US unemployment rate to increase. The prospect of a weak jobs market may make businesses less willing to spend on freelancer services.

But while recessions are inevitable, they are also short-lived. This creates an ideal opportunity for patient investors to pounce on industry-leading businesses like Fiverr.

While the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for most companies, it represented a moment of lasting opportunity for Fiverr. Even though some workers have weathered the worst of the pandemic and returned to the office, more workers than ever are living away from the office (full or part-time). A remote, mobile labor force plays directly into Fiverr’s gig economy-driven operating model.

More importantly, Fiverr’s platform has set itself apart from its competitors. While freelancers in most of the company’s competing online-services marketplaces price their tasks on an hourly basis, Fiverr’s freelancers are listing their jobs at a single price for a complete project. The price transparency that Fiverr can provide to businesses is unsurpassed, and this probably explains why spend per shopper is increasing on a fairly steady basis.

But the most important aspect of Fiverr’s operating model is its take rate, that is, the percentage of every deal negotiated on its platform, including fees, it gets to keep. During the quarter ending in September, Fiverr’s take rate increased to 31.3%, almost double that of its major competitors. This tells investors that while Fiverr is taking a larger share of total transactions on its platform, it is not driving away the buyers or freelancers who drive its business. If Fiverr can maintain this steady expansion of its take rate, it should have no trouble overtaking its peers in the margin department.

Fiverr’s historically cheap valuation is a must for investors who have been waiting to invest in it on Sunday. After its stock has completely round-tripped over the past four years, shares can be bought at around 10 times next year’s earnings. With long-term, double-digit growth potential, you’ll likely never see Fiverr this cheap again.

