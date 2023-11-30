3 Skills You Can Learn Working in Retail to Grow Your Business

Working in retail is the best way to boost your skills as a growing entrepreneur, getty

According to an April 2023 Bankrate survey, 39% of American adults have a side hustle and about 28% say they expect they will always need someone to meet their needs. Before I started my six-figure business as a financial coach, I worked $15 an hour part-time jobs at two local clothing boutiques. I also attempted to run my own retail business, which taught me important skills that most new entrepreneurs miss when trying to learn in their own business.

Here are three important business skills I learned on the job that paid off years later in accelerating the entrepreneurial learning process while also getting me paid to improve my professional skills.

Practice sales pitches to boost your confidence later

According to a study of 600 entrepreneurs by Kajabi – a tech platform for entrepreneurs and creators – 84% said they experience imposter syndrome. I have seen many new business owners be afraid of sales because often they have never had to sell their products or services before. It can slow down your side hustle if it creates fear around sales and prevents you from getting feedback to iterate faster.

Before starting my full-time business, I practiced jewelry and clothing retailing:

Focusing on increasing the overall lifetime value of the customer rather than a single transaction;

Upselling based on products or services already selected by the customer; And

Being more direct in asking for the sale versus passively letting people in.

Retail experience can help you muster the courage to raise your prices. I started by asking clients to pay as little as $29 for my first coaching program and progressively increased the cost as I received positive feedback about the value of what I produced.

Eventually I increased my price to $250 per session. Practicing how to sell in a retail environment helped me get over the fear of rejection.

Learn time management on boring but important operational tasks

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many people to seek more flexible working hours. The Commerce Institute – a small business research organization – found that an average of 4.4 million businesses are started each year in the United States. But if you’re starting a side hustle as a solopreneur, setting your own schedule also includes the responsibility of delegating operational tasks to yourself.

When coaching people on how to leave their corporate jobs, I have seen new entrepreneurs become frustrated by their inability to manage their time efficiently. They do not realize how dependent they were on their previous corporate culture to dictate their workload, even to highly paid executives who considered themselves autonomous and self-driven.

When working in retail jobs, I used to mess up even the most basic tasks like closing the door or counting cash correctly because I was doing it differently every time until I learned the optimal sequence. I was not allocating enough time to tasks.

From these retail experiences, I learned to print an actual checklist on a board to remind me of important operational tasks and what order to do them. I now use the same practice in managing my online business.

I’ve seen my retail employers manage everything from bookkeeping to vendor management to physical products and space maintenance. When I was ready to start my own business, I knew what tasks to schedule administrative time for and how to keep a structured daily schedule to meet my business needs.

Master the art of facing challenging customers without losing your temper

KPMG found that 75% of female executives across various industries have experienced impostor syndrome in their careers. I have personally been in this situation when I was challenged by financial coaching clients who complained about their experiences or were unwilling to do the work we agreed upon in order to get the results they expected. Can.

While dealing with retail customers at my local fashion boutique, I learned how to manage a wide range of challenges when there was no exact protocol to follow. More importantly, I was able to watch business owners learn how they handle difficult conversations, and I learned that active listening and being patient, even when the customer was angry, were skills I lacked. There was still room for improvement.

If you are starting or growing a side business, I strongly recommend working in retail in your local community as a crash course in entrepreneurship. When I quit my six-figure job to take a $15 an hour retail job my friends thought I was crazy. But that retail work experience taught me the skills I needed to grow my business so that I can now earn more income than I could in a corporate job.

More from ForbesYou don’t need a business plan to start your side hustle