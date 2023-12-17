3 Simple Warren Buffett Stock Buys Now The Motley Fool

Even Warren Buffett Won’t Buy Every Stock Berkshire Hathaway(BRK.A -0.96%) (BRK.B -0.45%) portfolio at this point. We know this for sure for one simple reason: He’s not taking much stock of most of them.

However, there are some stocks that Berkshire owns that a strong case can be made for the Oracle of Omaha Needed Still buying. Here are three simple Buffett stocks to buy right now.

1. Amazon

Buffett (or, more likely, one of his two investment managers) cut Berkshire’s position. Amazon (AMZN 1.73%) A little bit in the third quarter of 2023. However, I think it’s absolutely worth buying Buffett stock.

For one thing, Amazon has recently become a profit machine. Throughout its history, making huge profits has not been a priority for the company. Now, however, Amazon’s management is focused on the bottom line – and it shows. The company’s revenue in the third quarter more than tripled year over year to $9.9 billion.

More importantly, Amazon’s growth prospects look great, despite the company already boasting a lofty market capitalization of $1.5 trillion. I’m particularly optimistic about the opportunities for Amazon Web Services (AWS). The generative AI boom should continue for years to come. As the leading cloud services platform, AWS is set to be a major beneficiary.

I also like that Amazon continues to adhere to the “it’s still day one” philosophy promoted by founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos. The company is still expanding into new markets, as evidenced by its recent moves into primary care and online car sales. Bezos used to metaphorically tell other companies, “Your margin is my opportunity.” His words still ring true for Amazon.

2. Bank of America

There’s no question Buffett likes Bank of America (BAC-1.00%) Quite. It is the second-largest holding in Berkshire’s portfolio. He was also inducted into this post earlier this year.

In my opinion, the price is right for Bank of America. Big bank stocks trade at a forward earnings multiple of less than 9.3. Its price-to-book ratio is only 0.94. This attractive valuation is largely due to the banking crisis which still impacts many bank stocks. However, BofA does not face the risks that smaller banks do with their solid balance sheets.

Some may question whether Bank of America is not a stock to buy right now due to the possibility of a recession. But the economy looks to be progressing well with moderation in inflation, reasonable employment growth and strong GDP.

Even if the US economy enters a recession, Bank of America is built to withstand such storms. The company is one of the most innovative banks in the world. Its continued investment in technology should enable BofA to remain a global financial leader for years to come.

3. DR Horton

Buffett invested heavily in housing stocks in the second quarter of 2023. Dr. Horton (DHI -1.97% ) ranks as the group’s biggest purchase, with Berkshire now owning nearly 6 million shares.

The stock has been a big winner this year and has gained more than 60%. However, even with this stellar performance, DR Horton’s valuation is more than reasonable with its forward earnings multiple below 10.7.

I think there may be good news for the company in the near future. The latest CNBC Fed survey found that most economists want to start cutting interest rates in June 2024. If they’re right, we could see new housing construction resume.

The long term looks great for DR Horton, too. With the U.S. still facing an overall housing shortage, as the nation’s largest homebuilder, the company is poised to help meet pent-up demand.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Speights has positions at Amazon, Bank of America, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bank of America, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com