3 Simple Tips for New Investors to Set aside More Money and Save Fees

Investing in the stock market has become more popular in recent years. A personal finance survey from Gallup showed that 61% of adults in the United States own stocks, the highest level since 2008.

A big contributor to this trend is the rise of financial advice on social media. A survey conducted and commissioned by market research company Prolific forbes advisor found that 79% of Millennials and Gen-Zers have turned to social media for financial advice.

However, social media tends to focus on more trendy and exciting investment news, which may also cost you thousands of dollars in fees in the long run. Here are three simple tips to invest more money while saving on unnecessary fees that often become overwhelming.

1) Consolidate your investment accounts, especially old employer-sponsored retirement funds

As a financial coach, I learned that many people ignore their old employer-sponsored retirement plans after leaving their company, not realizing that they would be incurring additional administrative and maintenance costs for leaving these accounts in place. Paying the cost.

It’s hard to tell because as an employee, you’re primarily focused on how much money you’re personally contributing without looking at what you’re being charged for the investments you choose. , as well as what the fee is to be part of your employer’s plan.

My husband left his 401(k) with a previous employer and after digging deeper into the situation, I discovered he was paying about $100 per quarter to keep the account with no added benefits. Were. So we put it into an individual retirement account at Fidelity to save money on fees.

If you had a retirement plan like a 401(k) from a previous employer, this can be a bit of a pain. But rolling it into an individual retirement account or your current employer’s plan will help avoid potentially hundreds of dollars in unnecessary costs.

You’ll also get the added bonus of having fewer usernames and passwords to remember and more control over how you want to invest your money now and in the future.

2) Max Out Your Retirement Accounts Before Opening a Brokerage Account in an Investing App

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in investing apps for beginners — including Acorns, Betterment, and Robinhood — reflecting their ability to make investing easy and fun. But by investing in these gamified apps that focus on taxable investing, you’re leaving money on the table.

However, whenever I ask people how much money they are investing in their employer retirement accounts, they usually:

Not contributing at all;

Contributing only to match their employer; Or

Contributing to the match without knowing the actual dollar amount.

Before you invest in an app that could cost you more in taxes on your investments, try to get up to the investment limit on your retirement plan before opening a new account.

Instead you can grow your investment portfolio this way, saving on the taxes you would pay before tax in a traditional account or after tax in a Roth account. There are differences in taxes on these accounts, but both traditional and Roth retirement options save you much more in taxes than putting the same money in a brokerage account with an investment app.

The annual amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k), 403(b) or 457 plans will increase from $22,500 for 2023 to $23,000 in 2024.

The limit on annual contributions to an IRA increases to $7,000 by 2024 if you are under age 50, and to $8,000 if you are over age 50.

3) Pay off all your credit card debt before continuing investing

Many financial advisors tell you to never stop investing, or to invest and pay off debt at the same time. But if you have any credit card debt, you are losing money faster than you are making money in any investments you have, especially if you are a new investor focusing on fundamentals.

According to , the average credit card interest rate is 27.81% forbes advisor Weekly credit card rates report. This means that hundreds or even thousands of dollars of your money is being eaten up by credit card interest rates and these percentages will remain high into 2024.

The best part of paying off credit card debt is that once it is over, you can invest larger amounts without worrying much about your bills. Investing often gets too much attention and it can feel like you’re losing steam. But staying away from credit card debt before investing more money will save you thousands of dollars and years of stress in the long run.

