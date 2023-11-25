3 signs you’re experiencing ‘fictophilia’, according to a psychologist

Here’s what a fictional character’s deepest desire looks like. getty

Fictophilia, fictosexuality and fictoromance refer to the intense and enduring emotional attachment, love, infatuation or desire that individuals experience for fictional characters.

Many individuals or “factophiles” who wonder whether this is normal or healthy often face social stigma, shame, and confusion about their strong feelings for these characters.

To better understand this phenomenon, here are three signs you’re a factophile, according to a 2021 study.

1. You face the factophilia paradox

Researchers distinguish between mental disorders such as erotomania and fictophilia. Erotomania is characterized by a delusional belief that someone, often a public figure or someone with high social status, loves the affected person, despite actual evidence or lack of reciprocity.

In contrast, the “fictophilia paradox” refers to the idea that fictophiles are highly aware that the character they like is not real, yet they continue to yearn for them deeply. They can distinguish between imagination and objective reality and acknowledge the parasocial nature of their emotions. , but the genuine feelings they develop for these characters can cause sadness and discomfort due to the apparent lack of any potential reciprocity.

However, factophiles may have fantasies of the character returning their feelings and consider them a real source of social support. Researchers suggest that the emotional confusion resulting from the factophilia paradox is logical, as prior research shows that individuals who form parasocial romantic relationships view them as having the same benefits as real-life relationships.

2. You connect deeply with fictional characters

If you’ve ever seen an interesting and particularly vivid piece of fanfiction, it may have been written by a factophile. According to a 2021 study, similar to a devoted fan, factophiles increase their connection to a beloved fictional character by engaging in daydreams and fantasies, including cosplaying, creating fan art, or writing fan fiction centered around the character.

Factophiles may also get character-related tattoos, clothing, jewelry, or other items that serve as a tangible representation of their deep admiration and attachment. They often experience intense emotional reactions to events in the fictional world involving their characters, and are deeply affected by character development, relationships, or the story.

Another study in 2021 further clarifies the appeal of connecting with these characters based on one’s attachment style. It found that higher attachment anxiety leads to forming stronger parasocial emotional bonds with fictional characters, especially those who appear more nurturing and therefore pleasant to engage with.

In contrast, individuals with a more avoidant attachment style are attracted to characters who possess qualities they value, such as autonomy and independence, which confirms their own behavior.

3. You like imaginary people more than real people

Research shows that individuals connect with fictional characters by assessing that they are moral, likeable, realistic, and personally relevant to them, even if they evoke mixed emotions. For example, someone may be fascinated by a character who has committed crimes that they do not forgive, yet at the same time feel attracted to them or even feel sorry for them.

Often, fictional characters may be liked more than any human counterpart due to their perceived superior emotional qualities and conventionally attractive physical appearance. Many factophiles report that loving fictional characters feels safer than being in real relationships, because these characters cannot hurt, betray, or reject them.

Factophiles have a high level of control over their interactions with fictional characters, engaging with them when they choose and being able to trust their predictions, which may be comforting to individuals who have experienced real-life fictional characters. Have experienced instability in relationships.

It is important to remember that these behaviors are not inherently problematic or abnormal and often serve as a real source of comfort and support. Deep attachment to fictional characters can be a healthy and enjoyable part of a fictional person’s life.

However, it is important to maintain a balance between one’s affection for fictional characters and engagement in real-world relationships, as real human connection is essential for emotional well-being and personal growth.

conclusion

Factophiles transcend the complex interplay of fiction and reality with their love for fictional characters. Factophilia provides an opportunity for emotional attachment, even if it is not reciprocated, as individuals find solace in these creatures that may be lacking elsewhere. Although these experiences are legitimate, it is essential to maintain a balance between deep imaginary attachments and real-world relationships.