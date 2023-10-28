On paper, 2023 looks like an incredible year so far for the US economy.

But Albert Edwards, chief global strategist at Societe Generale, who called out what he called a dot-com bubble two decades ago, urged investors to look beneath the headline numbers. Doing so reveals an even scarier reality of where the US economy really stands right now.

“I’m very much a macro-man, but I believe the macro data is hiding the depth of pain the Fed has delivered to the economy, which should soon become apparent to all,” Edwards said in an Oct. 26 note. Will go.”

Start with bankruptcy data, Edwards said. year to date, The number of bankruptcy filings is higher than any year since 2010,

Societe Generale

They’re up 61% this year alone. And it’s even worse for smaller companies, which have lower cash reserves and are more sensitive to higher interest rates.

Societe Generale

“Bankruptcy experts believe many companies are on the brink. Post-GFC QE and direct Covid pandemic relief have certainly put many zombie companies on extended life support,” Edwards said. “But now the sharp rise in rates is leading to a rise in bankruptcies beyond anyone’s worst Freddy Krueger nightmare.”

and then there is weak analyst optimism, Only 40% of analyst rating changes for S&P 500 companies are upgrades. Edwards says that number is typically 60-70% in new economic cycles.

Societe Generale

Lending conditions for small businesses are also in dangerous territory, Credit terms refer to how easy it is for a business to obtain credit. Edwards pointed out that the National Federation for Independent Business’ index on small business lending conditions is right at the levels seen at the beginning of the last recession.

Societe Generale

That usually means lower profits and a softer labor market, he said.

Societe Generale

“The notion that we’re at the beginning of a new economic cycle seems absurd to me,” Edwards said.

Is a recession really coming?

It is becoming increasingly difficult to say whether there will be a recession in the near future as economic data continues to come in strong.

Yet classic leading bearish indicators continue to suggest weakness is still ahead.

The Institute for Supply Management’s purchasing managers’ index, which tracks manufacturing activity in the U.S., is in contraction territory. The Conference Board’s leading economic index – which bundles indicators such as consumer sentiment, manufacturing activity, stock and bond market performance, housing market activity and lending activity – has been in bearish territory for several months now. And the Treasury yield curve remains inverted, with 3-month yields higher than 10-years. The latter two indicators have a perfect track record over the past several decades of preceding recessions.

But the current economic cycle is unprecedented in many ways, with massive amounts of stimulus delivered to the global economy over the past few years and a severe labor shortage in the US economy with over nine million open jobs now in place. This could mean the US could avoid a recession despite warning signs.

However, the longer the Fed keeps rates high, the greater the risk of a recession. Although inflation has declined significantly, it has seen a slight resurgence over the past few months, perhaps requiring continued aggressive Fed action.

What does this mean for stocks?

While the S&P 500 is up more than 7% this year, Edwards called it another data point covering the real health of the economy.

That’s because most of the index’s returns are thanks to the so-called “Magnificent 7” stocks – Apple, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla and Alphabet – all of which have seen significant gains this year. Their outsized contribution to index performance is evidenced by the returns of the S&P 500 equal-weighted index, which is down 5% this year, Edwards said. In an equal-weighted index, the performance of each individual S&P 500 component equally affects the performance of the overall index. The market-cap-weighted index is most heavily influenced by the largest companies.

The Russell 2000’s weak performance, down 6.5% year over year, is another sign that the economy’s smaller companies are performing poorly, he said.

If smaller companies continue to weaken and many go bankrupt, as Edwards is warning, it would mean a threat to stocks. Edwards highlighted the fact that companies with fewer than 100 employees typically make up half of the jobs’ profits. This means that if bankruptcy cases continue to rise, there will be trouble for the labor market.

And labor market troubles potentially translate into a recession. Historically, bear markets have meant an average decline of 32%, according to RBC Capital Markets. However, whether Edwards’ scenario plays out remains to be seen.

Source: www.businessinsider.com