Sometimes it can be hard to tell if you’re stuck in a debt cycle.

But not being able to pay your credit card balance in full and missing payments is a red flag.

Having below average credit also means that your debt is affecting your life.

According to New York Fed data, debt is rising for Americans… but it may not feel like it.

I recently had a conversation with a friend whose exact words were, “I don’t feel like I’m in debt. I’m just doing what I need to do to pay my bills and live my life.” I think a lot of people are here economically, especially with influence inflation ,

Although you are living your everyday life and taking care of expenses like rent, groceries, and gas, there are clear signs that you are in a cycle of debt that is actually running your life, even if it seems like Don’t feel it.

1. You can never pay off your credit card in full

Ideally, you should only charge your Credit Card How much you can pay at the end of each month.

When you let your balance get delayed, you get charged interest charges. With the average credit card interest rate around 21%, it’s easy for it to turn into debt that will take you a long time to pay off.

If you have a month-to-month balance that never goes down, stop using the card (or cards) until you get the balance under control. Consider using a debit card instead, even if just for a little while.

2. You are missing payments

No one wants to miss a payment. If you find that you are not making credit card payments or have to make arrangements to pay for cell phone or cable/Internet service, it is a sign that your debt may be out of control.

Sure, there are times when things happen or you don’t have money, but if your financial situation is always like this (or feels like it’s always like this), you really need to take a step back. You need to look at your entire debt, and make a plan to resolve it.

3. Your credit score is below 600

This is the big one. Your credit report is a running record of how you pay your bills. This information is used by the credit bureaus to create your account credit score , a three-digit number that has a great impact on your life. From homes and apartments to cars and even insurance, your credit score is used by potential lenders to assess the risk of doing business with you.

A good credit score starts around 670. If your score is below 600, it is considered below average, and you may find it difficult to get credit, loans or offers with reasonable interest rates.

A bad credit score is the result of being in debt. Carrying a high credit card balance impacts loan utilization, And missing payments affects your payment history, both of which affect your credit score.

If you find yourself in any of the above signs of financial trouble, take the time now to fix it so debt stops running your life.

