3 senior OpenAI researchers resign after Sam Altman's surprise dismissal as CEO, reports say

Sam Altman was fired from OpenAI in a shock move on Friday.

Following his departure, three senior researchers at the company resigned, The Information reported.

Other employees reportedly raised questions on the board’s decision at the all-party meeting.

Three senior researchers have resigned from artificial intelligence firm OpenAI following the dismissal of its CEO Sam Altman, The Information reported, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

Altman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, was informed by the company’s board that he was fired during a video call on Friday.

In a statement announcing the decision, OpenAI said it no longer had “confidence” in Altman’s ability to lead the company, adding that he was “not consistently forthright in his communications.”

Following the news, Jakub Pachocki, research director at OpenAI; Alexander Madry, head of the team analyzing AI risks; Szymon Sidor, a researcher who has been with the firm for seven years, told OpenAI colleagues that he has quit, The Information reports.

Earlier this year, Altman credited Pachocki for his contributions to the creation of GPT-4 a post On

GPT-4 was truly a team effort of our entire company, but Jacob Pachocki’s overall leadership and technical approach to the pretraining effort was remarkable and we would not be here without it. – Sam Altman (@sama) 14 March 2023

OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman also said he was resigning from the company following the announcement.

Brockman said in a Post On

Brockman later shared a brief This time of the events at X, outlining how Altman’s dismissal occurred and the role of Ilya Sutskever, one of the company’s co-founders and its chief scientist.

“Last night, Sam got a message from Ilya asking to talk on Friday at noon. Sam attended a Google Meet and the entire board was there except Greg. Ilya told Sam that he was about to be fired. And this news is coming out very soon,” he wrote.

In the wake of the chaotic upheaval, Sutskever has reportedly attempted to reassure employees.

At an all-hands meeting held after Altman’s departure, Sutskever fielded questions from staff about whether the firing was a “coup,” according to a transcript of the meeting seen by The Information.

“I can understand why you chose that term, but I disagree with it. This board was doing its duty to the mission of the non-profit, which is to ensure that OpenAI builds AGI that benefits all of humanity ,” Sutskever said.

OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever speaks with the company’s CEO Sam Altman. Jack Guez/Getty Images

Another employee questioned whether one of the world’s most important companies should be controlled through a “backroom takedown”, to which Sutskever agreed that this was “not ideal.”

Under Altman’s tenure, OpenAI launched the pioneering AI chatbot ChatGPT and secured a $10 billion investment from Microsoft.

The company had announced this only last week The most up-to-date version of ChatGPT At his first developer conference.

