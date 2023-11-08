3 Secrets That Helped Me Grow My Team to $600,000 in 4 Years

A woman photographs her clothes before selling them online getty

The hard part of a side hustle is exactly in the name. This is a difficult task and can take a long time to generate revenue worth your effort.

According to a 2023 Bankrate survey, one in three answered that they need extra income to cover daily living costs, and 39% of American adults have a side hustle.

I started my job teaching financial education in 2020 with the same motivation to not only pay for daily expenses, but also start saving for retirement while I still had the energy to work.

If you’re trying to create a side hustle or a full-blown business for extra income, here are three tips for expanding the reach of your business. I grew my side business to a full-fledged business in four years, and with the help of these insights, you can make your growing side business really stand out to potential clients without breaking the bank.

1) Leverage the power of press coverage

New business owners may spend a lot of money and energy constantly proving their credibility or expertise. National and local press coverage is an effective strategy for many successful brands.

According to SCORE, a nonprofit that supports small businesses, 77% of them use social media to connect with their customers. In addition to building brand awareness, many small businesses also rely on social media as a main sales driver.

However, an often overlooked way for small businesses to reach larger audiences is to utilize traditional platforms like television, news outlets, and publications that are looking for new stories to broadcast every day.

It’s a myth that it’s hard to get yourself published, but one mistake entrepreneurs can make is that they talk about themselves and think that will get them attention.

Instead of promoting yourself and your business, send messages to your favorite publications with possible titles of articles they could write about your side hustle that would be of interest to their readers.

For example, my first national story wasn’t about me and being a money coach. This was my personal story with my husband: “How We Paid Off $300,000 of Debt in 3 Years: Small Wins Help Achieve Big Dreams.”

Instead of relying solely on social media to find new customers, leveraging the power of the press drives recognition and enhances your overall brand image, saving you a lot of time convincing people of the value of your brand. .

2) Not everyone who needs your help is a potential customer

The biggest mistake I see new entrepreneurs make is thinking that everyone they meet is a potential customer. The truth is that the real difference between your target market and true customers lies in their willingness to pay for your services.

They are only potential customers if they are willing to pay you (and you don’t have to convince them that hard).

I started segmenting my audience of followers with real clients on social media by offering a low price of $7 to see who was actually interested in working with me.

If someone isn’t willing to pay me $7, it’s unlikely they’ll pay me hundreds or thousands of dollars for my entire offer.

Therefore, it is important to identify and focus on the right customers to increase your side’s growth and profitability, even if you are just starting out.

3) Don’t be afraid to repeat yourself

The marketing rule of 7 means that someone has to come in contact with your business at least seven times to even remember, let alone want to buy a product or service from you.

Personally, I’ve found that number to be 10 or 12 times higher because I have people who have known my business for years and have only recently started reaching out as potential customers.

Specifically, they may have an idea of ​​your business, but they’re not sure what your unique value is and how you best deliver it.

In addition to constantly reiterating what your business is about on your media platforms, you also need to reiterate what you really do and who you serve best.

So, don’t worry about sounding like a broken record. It’s important to send consistent messages to establish your brand in the minds of your audience. If you haven’t said it at least a dozen times, you haven’t said it enough.

Think of it as the catchy chorus of a hit song – the more your customers hear it, the more it will stick, and the more likely they’ll remember it when they need your services.

