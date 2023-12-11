3 rumors that would prove disastrous for the Astros if Ohtani is out of the market
The biggest reason this offseason went so slowly resolved itself when Shohei Ohtani finally decided to sign with the Dodgers for an absurd amount of money. Sadly for the Houston Astros, Ohtani’s fate doesn’t really change their plans for the remainder of the offseason, or at least not directly.
Given the Astros’ payroll limitations and the simple fact that many of their everyday roster spots are locked up, Houston is unlikely to suddenly jump into the fray for top free agents just as the market is moving again. They certainly need to rebuild their bullpen after some major free agent losses there, but a lot of those moves will probably prove small as Houston doesn’t have the payroll space to pursue a guy like Josh. . Try bringing back Heder or even Hector Nereis.
To make matters worse, some of the Astros’ main rivals look like they may be on the offensive in the coming days and weeks as the market is finally freed from Ohtani Watch. Here are some of the rumors that, if they actually turn out to be true, could ruin the Astros’ offseason outlook, now that things are moving forward again.
One of the most persistent rumors this offseason is that the Astros may consider using Jake Meyers as trade bait this offseason. With the emergence of Chas McCormick last offseason and Joey Loperfido lurking in the minor leagues as a strong option for left field, moving Meyers could increase Houston’s chances of upgrading their rotation or finding one on the trade market. Targeting higher-end relievers may also help.
Unfortunately, the Astros front office seems to be more inclined to keep Meyers right now and that is less than ideal. General manager Dana Brown indicated at the winter meetings that Mayers would get a chance to become the Astros’ everyday centerfielder because the team loves his defense and thinks if he can take a step forward at the plate, he could become very valuable. Is player.
At the end of the day, it feels somewhat like trading currency. If the Astros can indeed convince other teams that they are happy to keep Meyers and play in 2024 despite his offensive shortcomings last year, it’s possible that they will tempt potential trade partners with trade offers for him even more. Can make you aggressive. However, if Houston is serious about retaining him, it takes one of their better trade pieces off the table and makes it much harder to make a splash on the trade market.
