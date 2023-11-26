3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Payouts to Record Highs The Motley Fool

Sometimes a stock’s yield is high simply because it has performed poorly in the stock market recently. But many of the best dividend stocks combine dividend growth with capital gains, giving investors a source of passive income and access to the risks and potential rewards of the stock market.

Microsoft (MSFT -0.11%), emerson electric (EMR -0.37%), and Hubbell (HUBB 0.27% ) are three dividend stocks that don’t offer the highest yields. But Microsoft and Hubbell have won S&P 500performance over the past five years, while Emerson has blended a highly-reliable yield with slow and steady growth.

This is why all three stocks are worth buying right now.

Microsoft is very committed to its dividend

Daniel Foelber (Microsoft): Today people think of Microsoft as a tech giant with massive growth prospects, not a dividend stock. After all, Microsoft only yields 0.8%. But Microsoft’s low yield is a result of its outperforming stock price, not a lack of commitment to increasing its dividend.

In fact, Microsoft has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. In Q1FY2024, its most recent quarter, it paid a $0.75 per share dividend. The distribution marked an all-time high quarterly dividend and an increase of more than 10% from its previous dividend.

Five years ago Microsoft was trading around $100 per share. If the stock had gone nowhere, the company’s forward yield today would be 3%, not 0.8%. Microsoft provides a good lesson that a low yield is not a sign of a bad dividend stock, and sometimes it is simply due to strong performance. Investors would certainly trade a nearly four-fold increase in their Microsoft investment over five years for less income.

Microsoft is up an astonishing 57.5% year to date. This profit has far outstripped the company’s earnings growth. As a result, Microsoft’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has increased to 36.6 – which is well above its five-year average P/E ratio of 31.4. This is a sign that the market is expecting higher growth in the future and is willing to pay a higher price for the stock today, even if its current earnings are not yet reflecting that growth.

Microsoft is not cheap. But the company is no less than a cash cow. Its balance sheet has more cash than debt, and its business model is able to support dividend growth regardless of the market cycle. What makes Microsoft a unique investment is that this stock has a lot of potential from its legacy businesses, its growing cloud business, and artificial intelligence (among other things). But even if the stock holds out, investors can count on massive dividend growth.

There aren’t many companies with the financial strength and market position of Microsoft that have enough cash flow to fund buybacks, dividend increases, and expensive research and development budgets, and still have a lot of money left over. Add it all up, and Microsoft is an excellent choice for risk-tolerant investors who are looking for a company’s commitment to its dividend rather than a high yield today.

Emerson Electric can charge your passive income stream

Scott Levin (Emerson Electric): Increasing its payout for 66 consecutive years, Emerson Electric is a dividend king that is as stable as ever. It is no small feat for a company to achieve such a record, and it seems unlikely that Emerson Electric, the leading provider of electrical solutions, will fail to expand its range in 2024. For those looking to strengthen their portfolio with a tried-and-true income stock, Emerson Electric — with its 2.4% forward-yielding dividend — is a worthy consideration.

While companies will satisfy shareholders with huge payouts, jeopardizing their financial well-being in the process, Emerson Electric takes a more prudent approach. Over the past 10 years, Emerson Electric’s average payout ratio has been 57.8%. The company’s strong free cash flow provides evidence that the dividend is not jeopardizing its financial health. From 2020 to 2022, Emerson Electric generated annual average free cash flow of $2.6 billion, and it returned an average of $1.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends.

A strong backlog further strengthens the bullish case for Emerson Electric. The company recently reported that its backlog at the end of fiscal 2023 is $6.6 billion, up 12% year over year – and that doesn’t include any backlog associated with AspenTech, which Emerson Electric plans to acquire in 2022. did. Aspentec holds a valuable place in Emerson Electric’s portfolio. For example, in 2023, Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $3.72, of which AspenTech contributed $0.27, and AspenTech contributed $305 million in free cash flow.

Growing dividend signals confidence in management’s growth outlook

Lee Samaha (Hubbell): Electrification and utility solutions company Hubbell recently raised its dividend to a record $1.22 per quarter. While the current yield of 1.62% is nothing to write home about, the 9% increase in dividend payout is indicative of the underlying strength of the business.

In essence, Hubbell is a play on the electrification of the economy. This is an attractive trend driven by the ongoing need to replace and upgrade existing transmission and distribution networks. At the same time, the growth of renewable energy, electric vehicles, the Internet of Things, and other technologies that require electricity to operate are adding new sources of demand.

These solutions are known as “front of meter” and are sold through its Utility Solutions segment, which is expected to account for 58% of sales in 2022. They also include smart meters and control devices that manage how energy and data are transferred between and among utilities. Operators – is likely to be a growing market given advances in smart technology.

The other segment, Power Solutions (accounting for 42% of sales in 2022), has “behind the meter” solutions that help operators and industrial customers operate their energy infrastructure efficiently.

The positive momentum in its business can be seen in the increase in management’s expectations for organic sales growth of 7% in 2023 from the initial estimate of 4%-6%. Management said its transmission end market strengthened in the third quarter, and saw strength in renewable energy and data centers offset by weakness in the telecom and consumer markets. Wall Street analysts are expecting another year of high-single-digit revenue growth in 2024, and given the strength in the electrification of everything megatrend, Hubbell could be poised for growth for many years to come. Is.

