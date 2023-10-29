3 reasons why the ‘roid renaissance’ is rooted in psychology

Despite scientific evidence pointing to its negative consequences, anabolic steroids continue to be used , [+] Rise. Here are the psychological reasons why so many people are attracted to this substance. getty

Everyone acknowledges the adrenaline rush when lifting weights – but the spike from steroids is another story. What does research indicate about the psychological pull of these substances?

A 2023 report highlights a growing interest in steroids among fitness enthusiasts on TikTok. Videos glorifying these potentially harmful bodybuilding drugs – and in some cases directing users to sellers – have racked up a staggering 587 million views in the US in just a three-year period. Even more worrying is that 420 million of these views came from young individuals aged 18 to 24.

Is the resurgence of popularity of steroids due to the quest for the perfect body? The story seems to go deeper than superficial aesthetics. Let’s explore the underlying psychological drivers in more depth.

1. There is a tendency in bodybuilding circles to link self-worth directly to size

When you imagine a bodybuilder, images of extremely powerful physiques and unwavering discipline probably come to your mind. However, a classic study published International Journal of Eating Disorders Another side of this world is revealed: Bodybuilders face an intense struggle with body dissatisfaction compared to their athletic peers in running and martial arts. It’s not just about the pursuit of the elusive “perfect” body. It’s about a deep-rooted psychological tug of war.

Bodybuilders report significant drives for weight and thinness, which reflect not only fitness goals but societal beauty standards and internal battles for self-worth. Unlike runners and martial artists, who may train out of sheer love of the sport or for personal accomplishment, bodybuilders’ motivations are often tied to a complex web of self-image issues.

Add steroids to the mix, and you get another layer of concern. Many bodybuilders turn to these substances primarily in the hopes of enhancing their looks, which ultimately boosts their self-esteem.

The trend on social media to normalize steroid use in non-competitive bodybuilding underscores a powerful societal influence and a failure to recognize that body image is, at its core, a mental construct, often shaped by external pressures. Gets distorted.

2. It’s hard to ignore immediate positive reinforcement and see long-term side effects

The concept of “positive reinforcement” means that when an action leads to a favorable outcome, the behavior is likely to be repeated. Steroid use can provide rapid gains, creating a powerful feedback loop: the more benefits someone sees, the more tempted he or she is to continue or even increase the dosage. This cycle can cause potential long-term damage.

A 2015 review showed that the steroid has also been linked to the physiological reward system, making its effects even more addictive and strengthening the positive feedback loop. To make matters worse, side effects like liver damage, hormonal imbalance, cardiovascular problems, and mental health issues are not immediately visible, making them easy to ignore in the short term.

3. Bodybuilders who use steroids are distrustful of health care providers

A study published in 2022 drug and alcohol dependence found that, compared to natural bodybuilders, steroid-enhanced bodybuilders show more features of Cluster B personality disorders, including narcissistic, borderline, and antisocial personality disorders.

Although we cannot ascertain whether steroid users have such characteristics or if use leads to the development of such characteristics, there are some common attitudes and beliefs in the steroid-enhanced bodybuilding community that discourage young people from seeking good medical advice. Do it.

A 2020 study published in American Journal of Men’s Health indicated that the majority of the 2385 participants surveyed did not tell their healthcare providers about steroid use, with 56.1% keeping it a secret. Even among those who disclosed their use, more than half felt discrimination by medical professionals.

This creates a barrier to obtaining reliable health information and medical supervision, further increasing the risks associated with recreational steroid use. Such an environment of mistrust and misinformation underscores the need to educate both users and healthcare providers about the nuances and complexities associated with steroid use.

conclusion

The allure of steroids, especially among young men, is undeniably powerful. Behind each individual’s choice of use lies a search for validation, a desire to conform to social norms, and an internal battle with self-worth. We must remember that steroid use is not a simple pursuit of physical perfection, but a reflection of deeper psychological needs and vulnerabilities. As we seek solutions, compassion, understanding and education are paramount. Only by addressing these deeper psychological factors can we hope to provide meaningful support and guidance to those who are struggling with the choice of using steroids.