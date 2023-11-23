3 reasons why the price of Blur crypto skyrocketed

The price of Blur has seen a strong rise recently as demand for the token continues. It hit a high of $0.5247, its highest point since June 3. According to Trading View, the token has surged more than 216% from its lowest point in October, bringing its market capitalization to more than $543 million.

Why is blurring increasing?

The non-fungible token (NFT) industry was booming a few years ago due to increased demand from investors. At the time, NFT marketplaces like OpenSea were handling millions of dollars in volume every day.

Recently, demand for NFTs has declined, with minimum prices falling to their lowest level in years. OpenSea has laid off employees due to a decline in its valuation in the private market.

Still, there have been some bright spots in the industry. Bitcoin Ordinals has performed well as it has recently become the most traded NFT. Additionally, Blur has overtaken OpenSea to become the most popular NFT marketplace.

There are three main reasons for the surge in Blur’s price. First of all, the network is in the process of moving towards its so-called Season 3. As he does so, he presents awards to his Season 2 contestants. The most active NFT trader walked away with over $8.4 million worth of prizes during this period.

According to Dune Analytics, the total claimed tokens were 266,329,597 BLUR. At Thursday’s price, these tokens were worth more than $200 million. This means that the network is likely to see more action next season.

Second, Blur’s price surged as its founder launched a new Layer 2 network called Blast after receiving a $20 million investment from Paradigm and Standard Crypto. The difference between Blast and other Ethereum layer-2 networks is that it will offer a native yield model. Its airdrop will take place in January.

Third, as the price of Blue rose, it created Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) as traders joined the pump. As a result, futures open interest for the Blur token has reached a record high. They reached a high of $142 million, most of which were in Binance, Bybit and OKEx.

blurry price forecast

The daily chart shows that the Blur token has made a spectacular correction over the past few days. This pump has reached its highest point since June 3. It has moved above the 50-day and 25-day moving averages. The coin has also invalidated double-top action by turning the $0.4712 resistance into support.

Therefore, the outlook for Blur is bullish, the next level to watch is $0.5682, the highest point since May 24. The stop-loss for this trade will be at $0.450.

Source: www.banklesstimes.com